'Welcome to Plathville' Star Olivia Plath Has Plenty of Drama Within Her Own Family Olivia Plath has nine siblings and was raised similarly to her husband, Ethan Plath. Here's the tea on the 'Welcome to Plathville' star's family. By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 13 2023, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Just the Gist: Olivia Plath, Ethan Plath’s wife, has been on ‘Welcome to Plathville’ since Season 1.

Olivia has a big family, much like the Plaths.

She endured a family loss and a reunion with one of her siblings in the public eye.

On TLC’s Welcome to Plathville, fans have watched the Plath family endure many ups and downs within their robust family of 11. Like many families that don’t share their lives on reality TV, the Plaths have had their fair share of internal issues, especially Barry and Kim Plath’s daughter-in-law, Olivia Plath.

Olivia, who married Ethan Plath in 2018, has been going at it with her in-laws since Season 1 as Ethan began questioning some of his parents’ religious-based rules. In Season 5, she also fell out with Ethan’s sister, Moriah Plath, her best friend. Although Olivia doesn’t mind keeping her in-laws in check, she has a loving family of origin that gave her a similar upbringing as the one she and Ethan want to avoid. Here’s everything to know about Olivia Plath’s family!

Olivia Plath’s family is almost as big as her ‘Welcome to Plathville’ in-laws.

Despite her issues with her in-laws, Olivia and Ethan seemingly have a solid marriage. The pair have several things in common, especially regarding their families. Olivia grew up in a Quiverfull family that practiced the same beliefs as the Plaths. Her parents, Don and Karen Meggs, raised Olivia and her eight siblings — Olivia, Micah, Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, and Kristen.

Like the Plaths, the siblings followed their parents’ religious restrictions and discussed their beliefs in a documentary called American Family Revival: The Meggs in 2019. Since Olivia’s rise to fame on Welcome to Plathville, her family has also been in the spotlight.

In May 2023, Olivia opened up about a family tragedy via Instagram. She announced in an Instagram story that her brother, Micah, passed away at age 15 from a car crash, per InTouch Weekly. According to Micah’s obituary, the teenager also “suffered his entire life from Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth.”

“I’ve rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible,” Olivia wrote on Instagram under a photo of her and Micah. “You’ll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don’t think you knew just how loved you are. ♥️I will miss your laugh so much.”

Olivia Plath’s family tragedy came after reuniting with a sibling she “cut ties” with for years.

Amid the tragic loss of Olivia’s brother, Micah, she found support from her siblings. As fans saw on Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, one of her supporters is her younger sister, Lydia Grace Meggs.

In Season 5, Olivia and Lydia Grace went out on the town with their brother, Nathan Meggs. During another episode in the season, the sisters spoke about their upbringing and the challenges it brought to their social life. One example was them having to wear “dresses” or “boy shorts” to the pool to avoid men “undressing” them with their eyes.

"I remember thinking I might be lesbian because I didn't want anything to do with men if they were like that,” Lydia Grace says in the clip, with Olivia adding, “To this day, I somewhat wonder. I'm like, ‘Huh, men.'"

While the sisters can laugh about their journeys now, Olivia previously shared on the show that they weren’t always on the best of terms. She said she “cut ties” with her sister after they were teenagers because, “My parents thought Lydia was walking the fine line to hell.” Thankfully, Olivia has since come around, and the siblings are closer than ever.