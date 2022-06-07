'Welcome to Plathville' Reveals Moriah and Nathan Live Together — Are They Dating?

Although we're well into Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, Moriah Plath still won't stop talking about her breakup.

We get it — Max was her first boyfriend, and he did promise to spend forever with her, but we don't know how much more we can take of this storyline. Honestly, the show isn't handling the situation that well; rather than seeing Moriah forced to relive her heartbreak, fans want to see her moving forward and focusing on other aspects of her life, including her blossoming music career.