Who Is Moriah Plath Dating Now? Details on Her Love Life
The Plath family has become wildly famous thanks to the success of their show Welcome to Plathville on TLC. Moriah Plath is one of the more talked about family members since she’s gone out of her way to express herself in terms of beauty, fashion, hair colors, and more.
She’s also got a blossoming music career to focus on, and the notoriety of the reality TV show has been helpful on her journey. Now, people are curious to know details about her love life. Is she single at the moment or dating someone special? Here’s an update about Moriah's relationship status.
Is Moriah Plath from 'Welcome to Plathville' dating anyone right now?
Moriah’s love life has been a huge plot point in Welcome to Plathville. Her whirlwind relationship with Max Kallschmidt came crashing down after the first few seasons of the show finished filming. Viewers were first introduced to him and their new relationship during Season 2 of the show, which aired on TLC in 2020. By Season 3, things were heating up and getting super serious between Moriah and Max.
He gave her a promise ring, and they began devising a plan to move in together. Moriah talked about the promise ring to Us Weekly, saying, “It was a big milestone for [making it to] one year, and we both just kind of wanted to make it special. We did something special for each other.” She spoke super highly of Max at the time, mentioning how she discovered so much about herself through dating him.
Moriah talked about the fact that she was willing to grow close to him even though she was initially scared of letting anyone in. She even playfully said that if things didn’t work out with Max, she’d end up being single for the rest of her life. It turns out that things came to an end between Moriah and Max before Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville started filming.
The reason for the split? Max's infidelity. He revealed in a May 2022 episode of the show, “I f--ked up pretty bad.” He described a situation where he acted as a wingman for one of his buddies. The situation led to serious flirtations that went way too far with another woman. The other woman ended up kissing him. When Max came clean about his mistake to Moriah, she broke up with him.
Has Moriah Plath moved on with someone new yet?
Based on what can be seen in Moriah's Instagram feed, she hasn’t moved on and started dating anyone new. She seems to be enjoying the freedom of being single at this time in her life. Some of her recent pictures show moments from her trip through 16 states, her love for dancing, and her taste for adventure.
Plenty of Moriah's photos give artistic vibes while others showcase her connection to the ocean. Until she introduces a new partner during an episode of Welcome to Plathville or posts a picture with a potential new love interest on social media, it's safe to assume she’s single.