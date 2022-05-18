Max Kallschmidt and Moriah Plath Have Split, but What Led to the Breakup?By Joseph Allen
May. 18 2022, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
The return of Welcome to Plathville for its fourth season has come with some shocking revelations, including the news that Max Kallschmidt and Moriah Plath have broken up. The news of the split naturally left many curious about what happened in the relationship, with some thinking that Max may have cheated on Moriah. Now, Max has released a video in which he offers his explanation for the breakup.
Did Max cheat on Moriah on 'Welcome to Plathville'?
Months before the show returned, fans began to speculate that Max and Moriah had broken up because they were no longer communicating with one another on social media. In February of 2022, Max launched his own YouTube channel in part because of his success on the show, and he posted a video in which he offered an explanation for the breakup.
In the video, Max says that the two were constantly arguing and that they spent two months trying to work on their relationship and then a third not speaking to one another as they tried to work on themselves before they finally ended things. Moriah was the one who made the call, and the two broke up in November of 2021. In the video, Max also said that he had opted out of Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville.
While he didn't go into specifics, Max suggested that the reason for their separation was at least in part because he had cheated. Max described the incident as an event, and that event was a sort of tipping point that was related to many other issues with their relationship. Max clarified that while he didn't have sex with anyone else, he "did cross some boundaries."
Max said that he was honest with Moriah about what happened, and that she basically broke up with him the second she found out over the found. He then adds that since the breakup, he's been focused on himself and on tackling issues he has with self-worth and other insecurities.
Moriah addresses the break-up on 'Welcome to Plathville.'
Although we got to hear Max's side of the story first, Moriah also addresses the breakup on the new season of Welcome to Plathville. For her part, Moriah doesn't offer too many specifics, but she did make it clear that she and Max were no longer together, and said that the whole thing had left her feeling despairing and questioning whether she wanted to date anyone anymore.
Max and Moriah first started dating during the show's second season, and that was the season when Moriah brought him home to meet her parents for the first time. After that, Moriah and Max were together through the whole third season, and they seemed to continue to share a strong bond.
Now that their relationship his over, it's safe to say that Max won't be a regular part of Welcome to Plathville. If and when Moriah starts dating again, it seems like we'll probably find out.