Moriah and Max From 'Welcome to Plathville' Are Over –– When Did They Break Up?

TLC's Welcome to Plathville is an intriguing reality TV show that has been on the air since 2019. It tells the story of the Plaths, a naturally blonde-haired, blue-eyed family who live in southeastern Georgia.

The family of eight has two parents who love focusing on religion and tradition. Moriah Plath is one of the most popular cast members on the show. She recently broke up with Max Kallschmidt. Here’s what happened.