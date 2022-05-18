Moriah and Max From 'Welcome to Plathville' Are Over –– When Did They Break Up?By Stephanie Harper
May. 17 2022, Published 10:02 p.m. ET
TLC's Welcome to Plathville is an intriguing reality TV show that has been on the air since 2019. It tells the story of the Plaths, a naturally blonde-haired, blue-eyed family who live in southeastern Georgia.
The family of eight has two parents who love focusing on religion and tradition. Moriah Plath is one of the most popular cast members on the show. She recently broke up with Max Kallschmidt. Here’s what happened.
When did Moriah and Max from 'Welcome to Plathville' break up?
Moriah and Max's relationship started blooming during Season 2 of Welcome to Plathville. Now that they’re over, she’s starting to get comfortable discussing the split in front of the TLC cameras. In the Season 4 premiere teaser, she emotionally confirmed that the relationship was over.
"So, a couple weeks after I moved to Tampa, Max called me one night and just said he made a mistake," she explained. "I'm not going to go into details. Since then, I have been in a dark place."
The mistake Max made behind Moriah's back is still a mystery, but whatever it was, it led to the demise of their relationship.
She went on to say, "It hurts really bad, especially when you think that you found the one and you had all of these plans of forever, and it turns out to not be true. It made me feel worthless for sure. It made me feel like I had poured everything that I had of my heart to be treated like I could just be traded for anything."
The exact filming dates for Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville aren’t readily available, but their breakup obviously happened a couple of weeks before she got in front of TLC cameras to discuss the details.
How has Moriah Plath been staying busy since becoming single?
Moriah has dived headfirst into the world of music to cope with her heartbreaking split from Max. According to People, she wrote a song with lyrics that say, “Trying to picture myself, who I'll be when it's been six months without you but all I see are the promises that you couldn't keep" and "I know I should hate you but I kind of miss you."
According to Moriah's Instagram, she is “just a rebel with a reckless heart" and a “singer-songwriter." There isn't a direct mention of Max or their breakup anywhere. Her most recent posts are super artistic as she promotes her new music and her family’s reality TV show. Some of her other recent posts showcase just how adventurous she is.
She has pics of her hiking trip to Arches National Park in Utah, and the time she did a little horseback riding in the ocean in Tampa, Fla. Max gave Moriah a promise ring during Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville. She’s obviously not wearing that piece of jewelry anymore.
Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on Tuesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.