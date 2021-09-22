'Welcome to Plathville' Couple Moriah and Max Might Be on the Brink of a Breakup

Moriah and Micah Plath spent most of the first season under their parents' watchful eyes, but they ventured out on their own in Season 2 of Welcome to Plathville and took full advantage of their newfound freedom. While Micah worked to secure a modeling contract, Moriah got a jumpstart on her music career and her relationship with her boyfriend Max Kallschmidt blossomed.

Although the couple seemed to hit a rough patch, they ultimately rekindled their relationship ahead of the Season 2 finale. The series returned for Season 3 on Aug. 17 and things seemed to be going well for Max and Moriah, but reports suggest that there may be trouble in paradise. So, are Moriah and Max still together ?

Are Moriah Plath and Max Kallschmidt from 'Welcome to Plathville' still together?

After a series of breakups and makeups, Moriah and Max celebrated one year of dating in May of 2021. In the Season 3 premiere of Welcome to Plathville, Micah and Lydia helped Max surprise Moriah with a promise ring, which led fans to believe that an engagement would be next on their list. But a sneak peek of the Sept. 21 episode of Welcome to Plathville suggests that they may not make it to the altar. In the teaser, Max questions Moriah about her wardrobe, insisting that she tone it down a bit.

“I’m not trying to kill your fashion or your vibe at all,” he tells Moriah. “But I know that we’ve been in situations where we were sitting at a public place and I got up to use the bathroom. And because you’re, like, attractive and you were wearing, like, shorts that were really low and crop tops and stuff, when I came back, there was like a guy trying to talk to you.”

Max later accuses Moriah of “advertising what’s not for sale.” In response, Moriah defends her choice to not dress conservatively and tells Max that she can’t control what other men do. She tells Max, “I can just control how I react.”

Nevertheless, Max persists to press Moriah about her booty shorts and crop tops, which will undoubtedly cause a rift in their relationship. As of now, there is no indication that the couple called it quits, though. Moriah previously introduced Max to her family, who surprisingly, gave him their approval. But the same can’t be said for Moriah’s brother, Ethan, and his wife, who have seemingly hit a rough patch in Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville. Are they still together?