Olivia Plath Opens Up About Her Miscarriage on 'Welcome to Plathville'

There's little the Plaths won't talk about on Welcome to Plathville . But in the Aug. 31, 2021, episode, Olivia Plath opens up about something more important and more serious than a rift in the family. She talks to Ethan's younger sister, Moriah, about a miscarriage she had outside of the show.

This is news to viewers, as it's something she never talked about on the show before. But, Olivia explains, she wants to discuss what happened in order to take away some of the "stigma" that she feels surrounds some women who endure similar losses.

She says her miscarriage came soon after an unplanned pregnancy and she felt "relived" because she knew she wasn't ready to be a mom. And that, she added, is something she feels isn't talked about enough.