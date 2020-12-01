Olivia Plath Has a Solid Support System in Her Parents

Olivia’s parents were once on par with the values and strict rules of the Plath household. But, Olivia explained in an interview with Without A Crystal Ball on YouTube, her family reached a turning point when she was a teenager. She convinced them to attend a family Christian fundamentalist camp and it was there that her parents realized how much they no longer wanted to follow the rules of the religion, which Olivia had found oppressive for herself and other women in her family.

It's clear that Olivia learned a strong worth ethic from her parents and has built up her own photography business in order to make a living. And, despite the difficult relationship she once had with her parents because of their religion, Olivia wrote a heartwarming Mother’s Day post to her mom on Instagram in 2019, thanking her for helping to shape her into the woman she is.

"Mom, you’ve gone through more in your life than any woman should, and yet you have never complained, never taken that out on me, and sacrificed everything you had to raise me with love and grace," Olivia wrote. "I'm forever indebted to you, my best friend."

She also joked about not wanting to follow in her footsteps by having 10 kids, though, which is totally understandable.