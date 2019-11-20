There's Some Tension With Olivia Plath on 'Welcome to Plathville'

TLC's new reality show Welcome to Plathville gives an inside look at the "ideal" conservative farm life. If you enjoyed Counting On, but wanted more conflict, then you'll want to tune into this show. Welcome to Plathville follows the Plaths, a conservative, strictly-religious family who own a farm in Georgia. The family is made of up parents Kim and Barry, and their eight children — Ethan, 21, Micah, 18, Moriah, 17, Lydia, 15, Isaac, 13, Amber, 10, Cassia, 8, and Mercy, 6.

Welcome to Plathville is exposing some tension between Olivia Plath and Kim. While Counting On followed the faithful dedication the Duggar family members had to their religious values, this show already revealed some conflict, specifically with Kim and her daughter-in-law, Olivia Plath. As the show, and the conflict between these two women unfold, here's everything you need to know about Olivia.

Source: Facebook

Olivia is married to Ethan. Olivia is an in-law to the Plath family, as she's married to Kim and Barry's oldest child, Ethan. She's a destination wedding photographer, who is originally from Virginia. She was also raised in a strictly-conservative household like Ethan was, but she says it wasn't nearly as strict as the Plath family is.

She and Ethan married in 2018. The couple has been married for just over a year now, tying the knot back in October of 2018. The two met in 2014 on a "family camping trip," according to their wedding website. They didn't spend much time together, as there were over 2,000 other people on this camping trip, but they made a point to dance with each other a few times on the trip.

After the two departed, Ethan decided he was "smitten" with Olivia, while she was determined not to like him at first. Their relationship grew over the two and a half years they were long distance. They didn't go on their first official date until 2016, when Olivia came to visit the Plath family to spend time with Ethan. In 2017, he proposed to Olivia, and they were wed a year later.

Olivia disagrees with the Plath lifestyle. While Olivia may have been raised in a similarly conservative family, she's opening up about the tensions between her and her mother-in-law over the way the Plath children are raised.

“I have felt very negative about Kim,” Olivia admitted, according to People. “Because even when Ethan and I were dating, I was criticized for what kind of toothpaste I used, or what I ate, or what I wore, or what I did. I feel like I was constantly critiqued. Literally every time I get in my car to go over there, my stomach is in knots.” All of this tension begins to unravel in the new episode of Welcome to Plathville. Olivia offers to bring Moriah on a trip to San Fransico, but Kim has hesitations.

“There’s been tension with Olivia and I for a long time because she thinks I’m too controlling,” Kim defends herself. “There were things, when they were engaged, that I know she thinks that I disapproved of, but I really didn’t. And the thing is, she never asked me. She never talked to me about it. I’ve just kind of accepted that as par for the course... I’m hoping that letting Moriah go on this trip, that Olivia will see that I’m not this mean person that wants to make her life miserable.”