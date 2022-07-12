Does Kim Plath Have a Boyfriend Now That She and Barry Are Divorcing?
Those who have been tuning into Welcome to Plathville since the beginning of the TLC series have witnessed some major transformations. Not only have Barry and Kim Plath's older kids spread their wings in the real world after growing up extremely sheltered, but Kim has undergone changes herself. She started her own dance studio, embarked on a fitness journey, and has even softened on her strict, religiously-centered viewpoints.
What no one saw coming, however, was Kim and Barry's separation and divorce. In light of their split, Welcome to Plathville fans have wondered: Does Kim have boyfriend now? Keep reading to learn more about the state of her marriage and whether she's dating.
Does Kim Plath have a boyfriend?
As of July 2022, Kim has not announced that she has a boyfriend. Then again, she's not really active on social media, and the TLC episodes airing now were filmed at least six months ago. So it's entirely possible that the Plath matriarch is testing out the dating waters now that she and Barry have officially decided to end their marriage.
Did Kim Plath have an affair?
Some Welcome to Plathville fans thought Kim might have had a crush on her friend, Nigel, who she met at the gym. He briefly appeared on the show when he visited the Plath home and prepared a Jamaican dish for them.
"She is choosing to leave the family home, instead of Barry leaving ... Therefore she wants more freedom and privacy to do whatever she wants (doing Nigel ... from the gym?)," one Reddit user commented on a poll about whether Kim was having an affair. "[She] has improved her appearance and lost weight, dressing in more revealing clothing (to impress Nigel .. from the gym?)."
They continued: "I'm only joking and not 100 percent sure about Nigel, but I do believe she is displaying signs of someone in an affair... maybe not Nigel but there's something going on."
It's worth noting that Nigel hasn't been mentioned on the show aside from the time he made dinner for the Plaths, and there hasn't been anything indicating that he and Kim were anything more than friends.
Kim and Barry Plath announced their divorce in June 2022.
In Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, viewers have watched Kim and Barry's marital struggles unfold. What it boiled down to was that Kim didn't feel valued or loved by Barry — to the point where she no longer felt an intimate connection with her husband of 24 years.
Although she has repeatedly expressed her feelings to Barry through the years, there hadn't been a level of sustained, meaningful change in their relationship she was hoping for.
"As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying," Kim explained on the show. "And once I realized that, I feel like emotionally I was just done. You know, I just feel like there's no way it's going to work."
Season 4 also saw Kim and Barry through various levels of separation — from sleeping in different bedrooms, to Kim staying at their various rental properties, to finally uttering the "D" word.
On June 28, 2022, the Plaths issued a statement confirming their intent to divorce.
"After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," they told People. "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."
It looks like fans will have to keep tuning into the show to find out whether Kim eventually starts dating and gets serious with a boyfriend. Who knows? Maybe in Season 5, we'll get to experience a newly single and ready to mingle Kim.
Catch new episodes of Welcome to Plathville Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.