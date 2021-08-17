Ethan Plath's Relationship With His Parents Is Still Rocky

The first two seasons of Welcome to Plathville focused on Ethan Plath and his unsteady relationship with his parents, Kim and Barry Plath. They also showed how Ethan's younger sister, Moriah Plath, saw him as an example of how to break away from their family's strict religious views, which have prevented all nine Plath siblings from experiencing more worldly things, like sugar, mainstream music, and spaghetti straps.

If Ethan is still going strong with his wife, whom his parents disapprove of, then things probably aren't great with Kim and Barry.

Moriah managed to pave her own path and build an even stronger relationship with Ethan and his wife, Olivia Plath . But because Season 3 deals with Ethan and their parents' dynamic again, viewers wonder where they stand now.

Does Ethan talk to his parents on 'Welcome to Plathville'?

At the end of Season 2 of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan had a showdown with his parents. He met on their property to talk about their treatment of Olivia. He told them how he felt about their disrespect toward only him, but his wife. And he made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with them. Ethan's younger siblings who still live at home witnessed the animosity between Ethan and their parents all season.

According to Olivia, things haven't gotten better. In December 2020, she spoke with People about where Ethan and his parents stand. She noted the incident in Season 2 when Ethan and his parents had a verbal altercation. At the time of the interview, Olivia shared that Ethan hadn't made up with them. Olivia said that Kim and Barry hadn't made much of an effort to reconcile, either.

Article continues below advertisement

"When Ethan went no-contact, his parents basically said, 'Alright, we're totally fine with that' and haven't made any effort to reconcile," Olivia said. "It was the healthiest and best thing for us when Ethan decided that, and just focusing on us, focusing on moving and growing was best for us." Judging by Instagram, it doesn't look like things have changed between Ethan and his parents. Although he doesn't share posts often, there aren't any photos with his underage siblings, Kim, or Barry.