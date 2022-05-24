Are Kim and Barry Plath Headed for Divorce? Some 'Welcome to Plathville' Fans Think So

Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville is full of new things for the Plath family. While Moriah, Ethan, and Micah Plath have all officially flown from the nest and relocated to other states, their parents, Kim and Barry Plath, are going through their own changes.

And because of the stark differences in their marriage and their family dynamic now compared to when the show premiered, fans want to know if Kim and Barry Plath are getting divorced.