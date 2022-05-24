Are Kim and Barry Plath Headed for Divorce? Some 'Welcome to Plathville' Fans Think So
Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville is full of new things for the Plath family. While Moriah, Ethan, and Micah Plath have all officially flown from the nest and relocated to other states, their parents, Kim and Barry Plath, are going through their own changes.
And because of the stark differences in their marriage and their family dynamic now compared to when the show premiered, fans want to know if Kim and Barry Plath are getting divorced.
Kim says in the May 24, 2022 episode of Welcome to Plathville that she has "been doing a lot of thinking" about herself and her marriage. In fact, she reveals, her reflections have made her realize she's "not happy with [her] marriage."
When the show originally premiered, Kim and Barry were a united front in their mission to raise their large family in a rural part of Georgia, where they homeschooled and kept most sugars and processed foods out of their home.
They also tried to shield their kids from most forms of technology and other worldly things outside of their conservative Christian values. Kim's admissions about her marriage makes it seem like she is about to do a complete overhaul of her life.
Are Kim and Barry Plath getting divorced?
Kim reveals on Welcome to Plathville that she realized she "needed to set some boundaries" and work on self-care to figure out what would make her happy again.
She spent more than 20 years as a stay-at-home wife and mother and dedicated most of her time to taking care of her family. Now, she is ready to get back to figuring out what makes her happy. Which, right now on the show, is starting her own dance studio.
There hasn't been an official announcement from Kim and Barry about a divorce, though. And, chances are, they won't actually head in that direction because of their dedication to their faith, which doesn't support divorce.
But Barry does need to learn to live with their family's new normal, which includes Kim not being home to cook dinner every night and take care of the home, which she did for years up until this point.
The Plath family has undergone major changes.
In Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, the kids are no longer as sheltered as they once were. Barry orders pizza for multiple dinners, which goes against the anti-processed foods and refined sugars policy the Plaths once had.
And Isaac Plath, the oldest son still living at home, now has an Instagram account. 18-year-old Lydia Plath does too. Which, again, is a big change from the former technology rule in the house.
But it does seem like Barry is willing to accept his and Kim's new life.
"I said the same things that I've said before, that [Barry] didn't hear before," Kim says in the May 24, 2022 episode. "You know, I've done this for 25 years, but I'm not gonna do it for another 25. And I feel like, this time, he heard me. I don't think he really understands why, but I feel like Barry is trying."
