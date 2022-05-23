'Welcome to Plathville's Kim Plath Opened up Her Own Dance Studio in Cairo

Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville kicked off in May 2022, and with it came a number of big changes for the Plath family. Ethan, Olivia, and Moriah have all moved to Tampa, Fla., Micah now resides in Los Angeles, Calif., and Kim Plath has opened a dance studio in the family's hometown of Cairo, Ga.

Although Barry has speculated this new business venture could be a midlife crisis, Kim has opened up about what prompted her to take the leap. Keep reading to learn all about her new dance studio.