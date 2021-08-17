Have Ethan and Olivia Plath Moved out of Cairo? Here's What We Know

Have Ethan and Olivia Plath Moved out of Cairo? Here's What We KnowBy Pippa Raga
Aug. 17 2021, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
The world was introduced to Ethan and Olivia Plath on Welcome to Plathville, a TLC series that follows a large family raised in an insular community in rural Georgia. Parents Kim and Barry chose to raise their children largely abstinent from technology, as well as from many other aspects of the 21st-century world (like soda!).
And viewers have watched as all nine of the Plath children have begun to come into their own, rebelled against their parents’ conservative ways, and even moved away from the extremely tight-knit community where the entire family — split into three households to accommodate the married children — continues to live in Cairo, Ga.
Much of the recent narrative on the series centers on Ethan and Olivia, who are on a “no-contact basis” with Ethan’s parents, and who are dying to move away from Cairo and start their own life far away (or at least more than a couple of blocks away) from Kim and Barry.
But have Ethan and Olivia moved yet? Where do Ethan and Olivia Plath live now?
As of this Aug. 17 writing, it remains unclear whether or not Ethan and Olivia have moved away from Cairo just yet. Back in December of 2020, the couple spoke to People about putting their house up for sale and realizing that they didn’t want to end up “rushing to a second mortgage.”
“We’ve talked about renting for a year and signing a lease and then just figuring things out,” Olivia told the outlet at the time.
As far as where they want to end up, fans of the family know that Olivia and Ethan are keen on staying in the south. “I think we definitely will go over the border into Florida, closer to Ethan’s work and kind of maybe just find a lease for a year and ride it out and visit other places and not rush so fast,” Olivia revealed.
While it’s possible that Ethan and Olivia have now found a place to call home in Florida, you wouldn’t be able to tell that they’ve settled from Olivia’s Instagram page. That’s because although the wedding photographer posts often — and even geotags her pictures — she is more often than not posting the clients she’s snapping on engagement or wedding shoots.
In the summer of 2020 alone, the redhead has posted photos from Nashville, Tenn.; Kapa'a, Hawaii; Wildwood, N.J.; SeaTac, Wash.; Middletown, Del.; Chicago, Ill.; and Seward, Alaska. And that’s just one season during a global pandemic — imagine how much this photographer must jet-set in normal times!
Ethan and Olivia aren’t telling their parents where they’re moving.
Dying to know what state Ethan and Olivia are calling home these days? So are Ethan’s parents, Kim and Barry. The couple made the decision to cut them out of their lives. After celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary in October 2020, the 22-year-old and 23-year-old realized they “needed space as a couple, so we decided that that meant no contact with my parents,” Ethan admitted.
Olivia doesn’t preoccupy herself much with her in-laws and makes an honest effort to “not pry and stay out of that,” she said, referring to “Barry and Kim’s responses to things.”
“The only thing I know is they asked Ethan where [the couple were moving] and he was like, ’I’m not telling you,’” Olivia told People. “But that’s about all I know.”