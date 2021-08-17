Have Ethan and Olivia Plath Moved out of Cairo? Here's What We Know

The world was introduced to Ethan and Olivia Plath on Welcome to Plathville , a TLC series that follows a large family raised in an insular community in rural Georgia. Parents Kim and Barry chose to raise their children largely abstinent from technology, as well as from many other aspects of the 21st-century world (like soda!).

And viewers have watched as all nine of the Plath children have begun to come into their own, rebelled against their parents’ conservative ways, and even moved away from the extremely tight-knit community where the entire family — split into three households to accommodate the married children — continues to live in Cairo, Ga.

Much of the recent narrative on the series centers on Ethan and Olivia, who are on a “no-contact basis” with Ethan’s parents, and who are dying to move away from Cairo and start their own life far away (or at least more than a couple of blocks away) from Kim and Barry.

But have Ethan and Olivia moved yet? Where do Ethan and Olivia Plath live now?