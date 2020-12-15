Ethan and Olivia Plath Got Together Because of Their Shared Faith

On Welcome to Plathville, Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia Plath started out as the only black sheep of the family. Although that number is slowly growing and Ethan’s parents are convinced that he and Olivia are to blame for any familial discord, there was a time when Ethan and Olivia were welcome in the family. But that era is far in the past. Still, some fans wonder how the couple met.

Since they were both once ingrained in the strict religion the Plaths follow and Olivia’s family once followed, it makes sense that they met at some point when they were younger.

They both decided to leave the values and beliefs of the religion behind as adults, but their past is important for understanding who they are now, individually, and as a couple.