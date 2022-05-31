'Welcome to Plathville' Star Micah Plath No Longer Lives With His Parents –– Where Is He Now?
One thing that’s remained constant and solid on TLC’s Welcome to Plathville is the scenic backdrop of Georgia where most of the family resides. The southeastern state is known for its tall mountains, spacious farmland, and coastal beaches.
Not every member of the Plath family is keen on staying put in one place, though. Micah Plath decided to relocate and start over somewhere new. Here are the details.
Where does Micah Plath live now?
There have been a lot of big changes surrounding the Plath family lately, including Micah's decision to relocate away from Georgia. As of now, he is living in Los Angeles. He took to Instagram in November 2021 to give his fans and followers an update, though it's unclear when exactly he made the move to the Golden State.
He wrote, “As many of you know I’ve made a big move out to Los Angeles, what an adventure it’s been so far! From adjusting to gas prices to making friends out here, looking at life with a different perspective, and realizing how small my hometown was haha.”
How have Micah Plath's fans responded to his move to Los Angeles?
Some people are super excited for Micah, while others are beyond concerned for his well-being. One person in his comment section wrote, “Hope you're being careful in LA. It's dangerous out there.”
Another person wrote, “Part of life is growth … but never forget your roots and where you came from.”
"Good luck Micah, I can see you having a great career, and being in Los Angeles is where you should be. I can see you traveling all over the world with your modeling career, and then acting, I just think you've got it you have [star] quality so I think you're going to do great. Just be careful and have friends that watch your back," commented another fan.
Micah seems to be taking everything in stride in terms of the new city environment he's experiencing.
What’s keeping Micah Plath busy in Los Angeles?
Micah's budding career as a male model is certainly taking up some of his time lately. He is currently represented by an agency called Select Models, according to his Instagram bio. Micah is known to post shirtless pics on IG pretty frequently, proving that he is totally confident in the skin he’s in. As of now, he has more than 366,000 followers on Instagram keeping up with him and everything he’s posting.
Since he’s got such a huge following on social media, his modeling career is likely to continue heading in the right direction. Reality TV fame was a great push for him and now a lot of people know who he is.
Another thing keeping Micah busy these days is filming Cameo videos for his most devoted fans. It cost $50 to get a personalized video from him on a special day for yourself or a friend. It cost $350 to get a Cameo video from Micah if you want to use it for your official business.
You can see more about Micah's journey in Los Angeles on Welcome to Plathville, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.