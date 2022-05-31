Micah Plath From 'Welcome to Plathville' Has an Impressive Net Worth

At 21 years old, Micah already has a net worth of $100,000 according to Cheat Sheet. He's doing so well financially at such a young age thanks to his blossoming modeling career –– and he's one of the most interesting participants in his family‘s reality TV show.

Micah gained a lot of popularity on Instagram, where he has over 366,000 followers checking in on the content he posts. Generally, he enjoys posting shirtless pics that rake in thousands of likes from fans.