Micah Plath From 'Welcome to Plathville' Has an Impressive Net Worth
People have been watching Welcome to Plathville ever since it first landed on TLC. The reality TV show sheds light on the Plath family's lifestyle. They’re a group of blond-haired, blue-eyed people who have very strict traditions.
The parents of the family are Kim and Barry, and they’ve been adamant about raising their kids to follow a series of rigid rules and regimens. Micah Plath is one of their sons, and a lot of people these days are curious to know about his net worth. Here’s everything to know about Micah‘s financial situation these days.
What is Micah Plath's net worth?
At 21 years old, Micah already has a net worth of $100,000 according to Cheat Sheet. He's doing so well financially at such a young age thanks to his blossoming modeling career –– and he's one of the most interesting participants in his family‘s reality TV show.
Micah gained a lot of popularity on Instagram, where he has over 366,000 followers checking in on the content he posts. Generally, he enjoys posting shirtless pics that rake in thousands of likes from fans.
According to his Instagram bio, he’s represented by an agency called Select Models. Another money-making avenue he follows is filming Cameo videos for his devoted fans. Snagging a personalized video from Micah will cost you $50. If you’re interested in a business-related video from Micah for your company, customers, or employees, it will cost you a cool $350.
Are rumors about Micah Plath joining OnlyFans true?
Since plenty of Micah's photos on Instagram show tons of skin, people have jumped to the assumption that he’s planning to launch an OnlyFans sometime soon. Fans in his comment sections have been asking him for a while.
As of right now, he doesn’t have an OnlyFans profile. OnlyFans has become a top website for celebs and social media influencers to upload NSFW content in order to pocket extra cash. This doesn’t seem to be a route Micah is interested in taking, though.
How much does the Plath family earn per episode of 'Welcome to Plathville' on TLC?
Reality TV stars generally earn good money, but the Plath family's earnings are under wraps for now. According to Movie Spotify, the Plath family's salary per episode of Welcome to Plathville hasn’t been revealed to the public. They estimate that Kim and Barry have a net worth of about $3 million, though.
Welcome to Plathville is continuing to become more and more popular amongst audiences which means whatever they're earning now will likely also grow. People are super curious to know more about the lifestyle this family leads.
It’s also interesting to watch the older children grow up and branch out to follow their own personal interests. Micah's choice to pursue a modeling career is obviously a lot different than what his parents probably planned for his future, after all.
Watch Welcome to Plathville on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.