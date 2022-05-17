Olivia Plath's Brother Is a New Addition in 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 4

The Plath family is the main focus of Welcome to Plathville, but in Season 4, viewers meet Olivia Plath's brother, Nathan Meggs. But who is Olivia Plath's brother and how big of a role does he actually have in Welcome to Plathville?

Olivia reveals in the Season 4 premiere that he moved to Tampa, Fla. when she, Ethan Plath, and Moriah Plath relocated there at the end of Season 3.