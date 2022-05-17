Olivia Plath's Brother Is a New Addition in 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 4

Olivia Plath's Brother Is a New Addition in 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 4By Chrissy Bobic
May. 17 2022, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
The Plath family is the main focus of Welcome to Plathville, but in Season 4, viewers meet Olivia Plath's brother, Nathan Meggs. But who is Olivia Plath's brother and how big of a role does he actually have in Welcome to Plathville?
Olivia reveals in the Season 4 premiere that he moved to Tampa, Fla. when she, Ethan Plath, and Moriah Plath relocated there at the end of Season 3.
Now, Nate is part of their inner circle, which makes sense, since Micah Plath is on the other side of the country and he's no longer the fourth wheel in their group. But there's still a lot that fans don't know about Nathan, because many weren't aware that Olivia even had a brother before the Season 4 premiere.
Who is Olivia Plath's brother on 'Welcome to Plathville'?
Olivia reveals in the Season 4 premiere of Welcome to Plathville that when she, Ethan, and Moriah moved to Tampa, her brother Nathan moved in with them. On Instagram, his name is Nate, however, so it's unclear which name he prefers.
Either way, Olivia says in the premiere, living with her husband and their two younger siblings has been "interesting to say the least."
Nathan was 18 years old when Season 4 was filmed and moving in with his big sister marked his first time living away from home. He says on the show that moving to Tampa was "an overnight decision" after he graduated from high school.
But he wanted to experience the world. And, according to Instagram, he's trying to do that as a musician.
Nathan was brought up in the same conservative Christian home as Olivia, so it may be a while before he learns how to really spread his wings outside of his parents' home. But Nathan seems eager to experience the world, much like Moriah and Ethan did for the first time at the start of the series.
Olivia Plath's other siblings aren't on the show.
Like Ethan, Olivia comes from a large family of fundamentalist Christians who believe in having as many children as God allows. But so far, Olivia's other siblings haven't been on Welcome to Plathville.
That might change in the future, though. One of Olivia's sisters, Lydia, shared an Instagram post in March 2022 in which she wrote that her younger sisters were "ripped away" from her "in the name of religion."
Clearly, Olivia and Nathan aren't the only adult children of their family to have stepped away from the values their parents instilled in them. But for now, fans are going to get to know Nathan.
Watch Welcome to Plathville on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.