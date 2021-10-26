How Old Are the Stars of 'Welcome to Plathville'? Here's What You Should Know

Micah celebrated his 20th birthday on March 10, 2021. An ambitious fashion model, he frequently takes to Instagram to promote his latest work projects. According to his bio, he is signed with a global agency, Select Model Management. As Micah told radio show host Domenick Nati, his parents have struggled to accept his career choices.

"Modeling has really helped me become who I am and pushed me to become someone better," Micah told People. "It's not a rebellion against my parents — it's coming to terms with myself and feeling what I want to do."