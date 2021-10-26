How Old Are the Stars of 'Welcome to Plathville'? Here's What You Should Know

How Old Are the Stars of 'Welcome to Plathville'? Here's What You Should KnowBy Leila Kozma
Oct. 26 2021, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Similarly to 19 Kids and Counting, TLC's Welcome to Plathville offers a rare glimpse into the everyday lives of Barry and Kim Plath and their nine children: Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. So, just how old are the kids? Here's what you should know.
Barry and Kim Plath are the proud parents of nine children, who belong to different age groups.
Welcome to Plathville charts Kim and Barry's attempts to look after their children — some of whom are married twenty-somethings, while others are still kids. Here's what you should know about the reality stars' ages.
23-year-old Ethan Plath moved out of the family home a while ago.
53-year-old Barry, a transportation planner at a private firm, and 49-year-old Kim, a naturopathic specialist, welcomed their oldest son, Ethan, in 1998. Ethan turned 23 on May 14, 2021. He married a photographer named Olivia in Oct. 2018, when he was 20 years old.
Hosanna is the second oldest of the Plath siblings.
Barry and Kim's second oldest child, Hosanna, is around 20 years old. She has yet to make an appearance on Welcome to Plathville, having left her home state of Georgia a while back. An accomplished violinist, she lives with her husband, a pianist named Timothy Noble, in Ohio.
Micah Plath is a 20-year-old model.
Micah celebrated his 20th birthday on March 10, 2021. An ambitious fashion model, he frequently takes to Instagram to promote his latest work projects. According to his bio, he is signed with a global agency, Select Model Management. As Micah told radio show host Domenick Nati, his parents have struggled to accept his career choices.
"Modeling has really helped me become who I am and pushed me to become someone better," Micah told People. "It's not a rebellion against my parents — it's coming to terms with myself and feeling what I want to do."
Moriah Plath is a 19-year-old musical artist.
Micah and Moriah, a musical artist who turned 19 on Aug. 28, 2021, have both moved out of the family home.
At 17, Lydia is the oldest Plath kid who lives at home.
But the younger cohort of kids continue to live with their parents. Take Lydia, who is around 17 or 18 years old, and is getting used to fielding questions about her increasingly worldly lifestyle.
She recently convinced her parents to let her get a cell phone. The gadget has enabled her to keep in touch with her older siblings and a mysterious boy. Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville will likely touch on the brewing conflict.
Barry and Kim's youngest children also include Isaac, who is around 15; Amber, who is between 10 and 12; and Cassia, who many believe is between 8 and 10 years old. At around 6 or 7, Mercy is the youngest. More than a decade ago, Barry and Kim's son, Joshua, tragically died when he was only 17 months old.
Catch new episodes of Welcome to Plathville every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.