'Welcome to Plathville': Check out Kim Plath's Shocking Weight Loss Transformation

The last person any of us would expect to be having a “Hot Girl Summer” is TLC’s Kim Plath, yet here we are. We first met Kim, her husband Barry, and their nine children in the series premiere of Welcome to Plathville in 2019. Four seasons later, a lot has changed for the family.

Ethan, Moriah, and Micah Plath have all flown the coop — for good, it seems. While Ethan and Moriah relocated to Tampa, Fla., Micah moved to pursue a modeling career in California. But the kids aren’t the only ones who are demanding their freedom these days.