Max Kallschmidt Wipes His YouTube Channel as More Details About the Breakup Come Out
One Welcome to Plathville alum has decided to take extraordinary precautions and wipe his YouTube channel ahead of a new episode casting light on his breakup with Moriah Plath.
Max Kallschmidt and Moriah, the fourth oldest Plath kid, started dating in 2020. Max met the rest of the Plath clan the same year, making his debut in Season 2, Episode 5 of Welcome to Plathville. But the couple recently broke up. What happened? Why did Max delete his YouTube videos?
Max, Moriah Plath's ex-boyfriend, has deleted all of his YouTube videos, ahead of Season 4, Episode 6 of 'Welcome to Plathville.'
Max and Moriah dated for about a year, announcing their breakup in November 2021. A new episode of Welcome to Plathville casts light on the lesser-known aspects of their split, tackling the flurry of emotions Max stirred up by posting a YouTube video explaining why things between him and Moriah ended earlier in 2022. Max might have cleaned his YouTube channel in anticipation of the episode.
Max opened up about his breakup with Moriah in Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville. As he told Micah Plath, he cheated on Moriah — thereby sealing the fate of his relationship with Moriah and the rest of the family.
Max joined YouTube in August 2020. In February 2022, he posted a YouTube video detailing what went down between him and Moriah after they joined Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath in Tampa, Fla. Season 4, Episode 6 of Welcome to Plathville directly looks at the fallout from his social media activities.
As Max seems to have suggested in the now-deleted video, he and Moriah fought quite frequently during the last stages of the relationship. He said they were increasingly unable to communicate transparently with each other.
Max told Micah on Welcome to Plathville that he only shared a brief, unserious kiss with another woman. He seems to have insinuated that she was the one to initiate the proceedings.
Moriah shared her side of the story in a Welcome to Plathville episode, suggesting that the incident involved slightly more than a humble peck on the cheek. "He said it was just a kiss, but it turned out to be more than that," Moriah told Micah. "It made me feel worthless, for sure," Moriah added in a confessional.
"It made me feel like I had poured everything that I had of my heart ... to be treated like I could just be traded for anything," Moriah said. "I feel stupid because it's like, I should've known. It just hurts so bad because it's like I feel like I gave him everything I had and then as soon as I moved to Tampa it's like ... I'm just gonna do that."
"I'm scared to share what happened with anybody because once I say it out loud it becomes real," Moriah added. "And I don't know what's gonna happen with us. I just know I right now I need to focus on healing because he really hurt me."
New episodes of Welcome To Plathville air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.