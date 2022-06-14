Hosanna Plath Isn't on 'Welcome to Plathville,' but Fans Are Curious About Her Wedding

The Plath family has caught the attention of millions of viewers for their very traditional family values. Hosanna Plath is one of the daughters of the family, and interestingly enough, she's not part of the show at all. In fact, she reportedly resides in Ohio with her husband, while the rest of the Plath family lives in Georgia.

Naturally, fans have been curious to learn more about Hosanna. For one thing, who is she married to, and what do we know about her wedding? Read on for details.