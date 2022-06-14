Does Lydia Plath From 'Welcome to Plathville' Go to College?
There are many siblings in the Plath family on Welcome to Plathville, but right now, fans of the show are curious to know about Lydia Plath and the path she’s chosen for her future.
Now that she's a high school graduate, people want to know if she’s decided to move away for college or stay at home living with her parents. Here’s an update about what Lydia is up to.
Does Lydia Plath go to college on 'Welcome to Plathville'?
Back in 2021, the Season 3 finale of Welcome to Plathville showcased the events of Lydia‘s high school graduation party. She spent time interacting with friends and speaking a little more candidly with the cameras during her confessionals.
At the time, ScreenRant alluded to the notion that fans collectively wanted Lydia to leave home and go off to college to experience life in the real world. As of now though, it doesn’t look like she ended up choosing that path.
Her most recent Instagram posts have been about Welcome to Plathville, the release of new music she’s written, and her relationship with God. She hasn’t posted anything about leaving for college whatsoever.
On April 2, 2022, she posted a video on YouTube explaining the current status of her testimony, her life, and her connection with Jesus Christ. Not once in the video does she talk about college, though. Until or unless she makes a statement about college plans, it’s safe to assume Lydia is still living at home without plans to attend university anywhere.
Are there any other updates about Lydia Plath?
One of the most talked-about plot lines in Welcome to Plathville Season 4 has been an uncomfortable moment shared between Lydia and her older sister Moriah Plath. Moriah revealed in the Season 4 premiere that her relationship with Max Kallschmidt was over.
Although Moriah and Max made plans for the future, including possibly moving in together, things fell apart when he admitted his infidelity. Moriah admitted the breakup was so devastating that she was barely able to leave her bedroom as she was healing from the pain of it all.
It was shocking to viewers when Lydia pulled Moriah aside to ask if Max was still allowed to hang out in her social circle. A Reddit thread discusses Lydia's desire to keep Max in her life, despite Moriah's heartache. One person in the comment section wrote, “Who needs enemies when you have Lydia as a sister?" Other people have chimed in, talking about how confused they are by the whole situation.
Aside from the drama that unfolded in that particular episode of Welcome to Plathville, Lydia seems to be doing her best to remain as positive as possible. She posted a long caption on Instagram describing some of the pain she’s facing and some of the challenges she's been up against lately (without going into too much detail). According to her, her relationship with God trumps any troubles the world might toss her way.