Kim Plath Explores New Hobbies in Season 4 of 'Welcome to Plathville' — Is Social Media One of Them?

Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville is all about changes for the family. One of the biggest is in Kim Plath and Barry Plath's marriage. Not only is Kim working outside of the home for the first time, but because of the big shift in familial duties and responsibilities, her marriage has suffered.

As a result, she often sleeps in one of the family's rental properties. And fans want to know if Kim Plath being on Instagram is one of the changes driving a wedge between her and Barry.