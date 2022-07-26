'Welcome to Plathville': What Happened Between Olivia and Kim Plath?

It seemed like Olivia would be a perfect match for Ethan based on the fact that they shared a lot in common. For instance, they were both raised in homeschooling environments by their parents. The major difference here is that Olivia's parents were a lot less controlling than Ethan's parents were.

When Olivia and Ethan started dating and eventually got married, she opened his eyes up to new life experiences that he otherwise probably wouldn’t have known about.