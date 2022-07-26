'Welcome to Plathville': What Happened Between Olivia and Kim Plath?
One of the most interesting plot points to pay attention to in Welcome to Plathville is the conflict between Kim Plath and Olivia Plath. Kim has dedicated her life to raising children who follow biblical rules and traditions. In her opinion, the best way to raise her kids has always been to keep them shielded from the outside world.
She pulls this off by homeschooling them, keeping them from using social media and technology, and restricting them from eating sugar or other unhealthy foods. When Kim‘s oldest son, Ethan Plath, got married to Olivia, it put a wrench in things for Kim’s mothering style. Here’s what’s been going on between Kim and Olivia since Season 1 of the show.
What happened between Olivia and Kim Plath?
It seemed like Olivia would be a perfect match for Ethan based on the fact that they shared a lot in common. For instance, they were both raised in homeschooling environments by their parents. The major difference here is that Olivia's parents were a lot less controlling than Ethan's parents were.
When Olivia and Ethan started dating and eventually got married, she opened his eyes up to new life experiences that he otherwise probably wouldn’t have known about.
One of those experiences happened to be the consumption of beer. For many reasons including that one, Kim was never Olivia‘s biggest fan. Things got even worse when Olivia invited Moriah Plath to travel to California with her. (Moriah is one of Ethan’s younger sisters.)
Kim was under the impression that Olivia was encouraging Moriah to pursue worldly interests and freedoms outside of the home –– which made her angrier at Olivia than ever before.
Did Kim say Olivia was filled with “evil spirits"?
During Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville, Kim was accused of having said that Olivia was filled with “evil spirits." Talk about tensions running high! The fact that Kim allegedly made such a negative claim about Olivia is surely incredibly heartbreaking for multiple members of the family … especially Ethan.
It's clear that Kim felt Olivia was acting as a bad influence on Ethan‘s younger siblings. When Ethan started arguing with his father, Barry Plath, about the drama between Kim and Olivia, things got even worse.
Barry ended up telling Ethan he wasn’t allowed to spend time with his younger siblings without parental supervision if Olivia was going to be around. In other words, Barry and Kim told Ethan he needed to choose between his younger siblings and his wife. At the time, Ethan chose to leave with Olivia knowing that he wouldn’t be able to spend quality time with his siblings for a long time.
When Olivia confronted Kim and Barry at the end of Season 3 to talk about the “evil spirits" claim, Kim never actually apologized for what she said.
At this point, fans of the show are totally divided about who’s right and wrong in the situation between Olivia and Kim.
You can catch new episodes of Season 4 on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.