Where Did 'Welcome to Plathville' Matriarch Kim Plath Go to College?

When people think of Kim Plath, the first thing that comes to mind is her role in her family's hit reality show, Welcome to Plathville. The series has been around since 2019 and has so far gone on for four successful seasons.

Kim is the matriarch of the family, which she shares with ex-husband Barry Plath. Together, they were on a mission to raise their children to follow the strict rules of religion and tradition. After Kim had a frank talk with her children about her crazy college days, fans are curious to know where Kim went to college before starting her family.