Are Moriah and Olivia Plath Still Friends? 'Welcome to Plathville' Fans Are Concerned

Toward the end of Welcome to Plathville Season 4, many relationships had reached a breaking point. Kim and Barry Plath were in the process of divorcing, Ethan and Olivia Plath were still dealing with their own issues — and in a surprising twist of events, sisters-in-law/BFFs Olivia and Moriah Plath were experiencing unprecedented tension in their friendship.

Fans of the TLC series were understandably concerned: Are Moriah and Olivia still friends today?