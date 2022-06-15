Is Olivia Plath Having a Baby? The 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Is Open to Motherhood
Ethan and Olivia Plath have been married since October 2018, before his family started filming for Welcome to Plathville. As fans have watched the young couple's relationship struggles on the show, many have likely wondered if/when they plan to have children of their own. References to a young boy named Joshua Plath may have also confused viewers about whether they're already parents. So does Olivia Plath have a baby, or is she planning to have one soon? Keep reading to learn more.
Does Olivia Plath have a baby?
No, Olivia Plath does not currently have a baby. She has not made a pregnancy announcement, either.
Newer Welcome to Plathville viewers might have been puzzled during the June 14, 2022, episode when Joshua was mentioned. (Or during any other episode in which the Plath sibling is referenced.) Joshua was Ethan's younger brother who died in a tragic accident when he was only 17 months old.
What happened to Joshua Plath?
"It was a normal day, and we were doing some yard work," Ethan's mom Kim Plath explained in Season 1, Episode 3 of the TLC series. "I had pulled a vehicle forward — I had just seen him, so I thought I was OK — but I I pulled forward and I ran over him."
Kim continued: "The ambulance comes, and we're all just praying and crying ... the lady came, she took him to the ambulance, and she came back and said, 'I'm sorry.' And I can tell you that those next six or eight months of my life were Hell on Earth."
Olivia Plath suffered a miscarriage, which she shared on 'Welcome to Plathville.'
During a different episode of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan's sister Moriah and Olivia were discussing birth control when Olivia revealed she had previously suffered a miscarriage.
"When I did go off birth control, I did get pregnant … and I miscarried," Olivia told her sister-in-law. "Like, I felt bad for being relieved, but I was so relieved because it was like a wake-up call of, like, I'm not ready to have a kid. I don't want a kid. And when I told him about everything that was going on with the miscarriage, Ethan was just as relieved as me."
Olivia went on to share with producers about how alone she felt at the time because there was no one she could talk to who would understand her feelings of relief.
"I know when I went through a miscarriage, I felt really alone because I was glad," she said. "And I felt like I was wrong for feeling that way. And I wish I'd had more people to talk to, who could've been a sounding board. Or who could've had a different perspective maybe, than what I was raised with."
Ethan and Olivia would love to have a baby (or several) someday.
In December 2020, Olivia shared during an interview with People that she and Ethan would very much like to become parents one day. Just not in the immediate future.
"Ethan and I both love kids. We're both from large families, and we would definitely love to have a couple of kids," she told the publication. "I think our ideal would be to have a few of our own and then adopt a few. But I also know that in many ways, we're not ready for kids and the fact that we need to heal and process our own childhoods before we bring another child into the world."
Fair enough! We'll be sure to keep you updated on Ethan and Olivia's baby situation if/when they do decide the timing is right for them to start a family.
Catch new episodes of Welcome to Plathville at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.