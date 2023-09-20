Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville Moriah Plath and Ethan Plath's Relationship Has Gone South -- Here's What Happened Moriah and Ethan Plath are the oldest children on TLC's 'Welcome To Plathville.' They previously had a close relationship, but are now involved in a messy conflict. By D.M. Sep. 19 2023, Published 9:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/TLC

The Gist: Ethan and Moriah were always the closest of the Plath children.

Moriah previously lived with Ethan and his wife, Olivia.

Moriah has since moved and cut off contact with her brother.

The drama between the stars of Welcome to Plathville has been plentiful and fans cannot get enough of it. The hit TLC show follows Kim and Barry Plath, a since-divorced couple living in south-eastern Georgia. The two share nine children – Moriah, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy – but split after 24 years of marriage. Throughout their run on television, which began in 2019, the Plath family has been constantly at odds, causing their relationships to deteriorate.

Ethan Plath, the eldest of the bunch, was previously involved in a bitter feud with Kim and Barry centered around Ethan’s refusal to conform to his parents’ religious beliefs. He married Olivia Plath in 2018 and has since been on a path of discovery. Ethan largely rejects his Christian Fundamentalist upbringing, and Olivia has helped him through his transition, to Kim’s disapproval. The matriarch has openly expressed her hatred for Olivia, causing a strain on her relationship with her son.

Ethan may have a fragile relationship with his parents, but he appears to have a close bond with his younger sister, Moriah. However, things appear to have taken a turn and now fans are wondering where Ethan and Moriah’s relationship stands now.

Moriah moved out of the home she shared with Ethan.

Ethan and Moriah are the oldest of the Plath children and have been close their entire lives. In Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, Moriah leaves her family’s home and moves to Tampa with Ethan and Olivia. After moving, Moriah’s relationship with her boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt, came to an end and she took the split hard. Ethan told People, “She was going through a tough time,” but that he was emotionally and financially supporting his sister during the rut. However, things have since changed.

Moriah has since moved out of the home she shared with Ethan, and his wife, and her brother Nathan Meggs. Ethan explained that he was blindsided by Moriah’s actions, as she left without warning him. “Something happens that she doesn’t like [and she] packs up all her stuff,” Ethan exclaimed. “That does feel a little bit theatrical if you will.” Furthermore, Ethan admitted that he was “very frustrated” with Moriah but was open to having a conversation with his sister.

Moriah also has beef with Ethan’s wife, Olivia.

In addition to her sullied relationship with Ethan, Moriah is also upset with Olivia. During the Season 5 trailer, the eldest of the Plath daughters suggests that Olivia made up the story about Kim using Ethan’s credit card illegally. “She was using a made-up story to validate her big emotions,” Moriah said of Olivia.

