Does Lydia Path Have A Job? Here's The Truth About The 'Welcome To Plathville' Star! Lydia Plath is the latest of the Plath children to reach adulthood. Now, fans are wondering if the 'Welcome to Plathville' star has a job. Here's what we know! By D.M. Sep. 12 2023, Published 10:59 p.m. ET

Fans of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville are familiar with the rambunctious, and sometimes adventurous, of the Plath family. Kim and Barry Path, who met in church nearly three decades ago, are the parents of nine children: Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. Barry works as a transportation planner, and Kim works as a naturopathic doctor. The family has lived on a secluded farm in Georgia for much of their lives, but they have since become an open book.

Ethan is the eldest of nine children and was the first to seek a life outside of the Christian Fundamentalist beliefs. He has been in an on-again, off-again feud with his parents since the show began, thanks in part to his marriage to Olivia. Kim and Barry have accused Olivia of exposing Ethan to things she deems ungodly, like soda and sex. While Ethan has suggested that his parents failed to emphasize the importance of education, leaving him far behind his peers.

“Since I was 13, I felt behind in life, like I couldn’t compete with people that were in my age group as far as academics,” Ethan told Kim. Like Ethan, Moriah, and Micah have also taken issue with their upbringing and are no longer living in the family’s home. However, Lydia seems to have a closer relationship with her parents amid the constant drama. Now, some fans are wondering what Lydia does for a living. Does she have a job? Is she in school? Here’s what we know.

Lydia is following her passions!

Lydia Plath’s relationship with her parents is very different than that of her older siblings. Ethan, Moriah, and Micah have all been involved in a conflict with Kim and Barry, but Lydia remains loyal to her Christian beliefs. And while she does not have a formal job, she is able to spend her time working a creative, while continuing to be true to her religious beliefs. According to her Instagram, which boasts more than 160,000 followers, Lydia is a singer and songwriter.

“I’m SO excited to announce that I’ll be releasing my first album end of the month! September 30th is the big day,” Lydia revealed. “I’ve been writing music for about 3 years now, and each of these songs plays a special part in my journey.” Lydia released her first song, “One With The Father,” in 2022 and the video has more than 19,000 views on YouTube. Since then, Lydia has joined the religious outreach group The Jesus Journey and will be sharing her talents with Christians across the country.

