When Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville ended, Micah, Moriah, Ethan, and Olivia Plath left their hometown in Georgia. Moriah, Ethan, and Olivia moved to Tampa, Fla., but Micah took a different path.

Now, thanks to the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 trailer, we have a better idea of where the eldest Plath kids (and Ethan's wife) are, following the dramatic Season 3 finale.