'Welcome to Plathville' Season 4 Trailer: A Full BreakdownBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 25 2022, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
When Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville ended, Micah, Moriah, Ethan, and Olivia Plath left their hometown in Georgia. Moriah, Ethan, and Olivia moved to Tampa, Fla., but Micah took a different path.
Now, thanks to the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 trailer, we have a better idea of where the eldest Plath kids (and Ethan's wife) are, following the dramatic Season 3 finale.
The 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 4 trailer hints at an update on Moriah's relationship.
Moriah's boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt, appeared to move to Florida with her at the end of Season 3. But in the trailer, it looks like Season 4 will give fans an idea of how they broke up, following the filming of Season 3. Before the Season 4 premiere, in February 2022, Max confirmed his and Moriah's breakup on YouTube.
He shared in a video on his channel that they split up for a number of reasons, including Max being unable to get along with Ethan and Olivia, pressure to move in with them in their new shared home in Florida, and potential unfaithfulness.
While Max said in his video that nothing happened with a woman he met while out with friends, Max admitted that he did cross a line with her. In the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 trailer, we see that we're likely going to get Moriah's side of things.
Micah Plath moved across the country after Season 3.
Viewers were unsure what happened to Micah at the end of the Season 3 finale. While two of his siblings moved to Florida, Micah left the night before in a mysterious hurry. Now, thanks to the Season 4 trailer, we know that Micah moved to Los Angeles to further his modeling and acting career.
But there's a good chance we'll see him meet up with his siblings again in Florida.
Kim works at a dance studio in Season 4 of 'Welcome to Plathville.'
One of the biggest surprises in the Season 4 trailer is where Kim and Barry Plath are now. They started the series as the strict parents who preferred to homeschool their children and keep the family away from the internet and other worldly things like sugar and soda.
Now, however, according to the trailer, Kim is having a second wind and spreading her wings at a dance studio.
She previously revealed on the show that she used to take ballet classes. And now, in Season 4, she's spending evenings away from home to perform in various dance classes. So much so that, Barry explains in the trailer, he and the younger kids have gotten used to ordering pizza for dinner while Kim is away.
There's even a shot of a large chocolate chip cookie. It's safe to say the days of steering clear of processed foods and sugary treats is behind the Plaths.
Ethan's parents still want a relationship with him and Olivia.
Ethan made the tough decision in Season 3 to cut ties with his parents. Olivia had a strained relationship with Kim and Barry and Ethan wanted to work on his marriage. In order to do that, he had to take a few steps back from his own relationship with his parents.
In the Welcome to Plathville Season 4 trailer, however, it looks like Kim and Barry once again want to make amends with their eldest son and his wife.
'Welcome to Plathville' Season 4 premieres in April 2022.
According to the trailer, Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on May 17, 2022 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC. The network hasn't announced how many episodes are in the fourth season, but since Season 3 had 12, it's possible that the 2022 season will also feature a dozen episodes of drama.
Watch Welcome to Plathville on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC starting on May 17, 2022.