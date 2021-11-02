'Welcome to Plathville' Season 4 Could Shine More Light on One Plath Kid in Particular

If there is a fourth season of Welcome to Plathville, then it could drop on TLC in August 2022. The first two seasons each premiered in November 2019 and 2020, respectively. Then, Season 3 threw viewers a curve ball and premiered in August 2021. If Season 4 drops a year from the Season 3 premiere date, then August 2022 makes sense.

Of course, if Welcome to Plathville fans had things their way, Season 4 would be available immediately. But with COVID-19 filming protocols and the logistics of actually filming and editing episodes, they might be in for a bit of a wait.

But if we have to wait a little while in order to see where Ethan and Olivia stand and how Ethan's relationship with his family improves or implodes, it'll be totally worth it.