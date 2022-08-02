Is 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Moriah Plath Still Living With Ethan and Olivia Plath?
One of the most dramatic plot points in Welcome to Plathville was the issue between matriarch Kim Plath and daughter-in-law Olivia Plath.
Olivia came into the picture, married Kim's son Ethan Plath, and turned his world upside down. Originally, he grew up in a household following strict rules based around religion.
His relationship with Olivia opened his eyes to something entirely different. Kim was upset that Olivia's influence would have an impact on Ethan's younger siblings –– including Moriah Plath.
Is Moriah still living with Ethan and Olivia today? Here’s what to know.
Does Moriah Plath still live with Ethan and Olivia Plath on 'Welcome to Plathville'?
Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville revealed that Moriah was living in a rental property in Tampa, Fla. She was sharing space with Ethan, Olivia, and Olivia‘s brother Nathan.
Originally, Moriah wanted her ex-boyfriend Max Kallschmidt to move with her. Unfortunately, Max cheated on her and their relationship fall apart before they could move forward with those plans.
As for whether Moriah still lives with Ethan and Olivia now, it's unclear — but it looks like Olivia and Ethan have been spending the summer in Europe.
Are there any other updates about Moriah Plath?
As of now, Moriah has more than 426,000 followers on Instagram. Her bio says that she’s “just a rebel with a reckless heart." She also refers to herself as a singer, songwriter, and dancer. She encourages her followers to find her music on Spotify and other music platforms.
Pursuing a music career has always been something heavily important to her. Episodes of Welcome to Plathville have used screen time focusing on her desire to become a successful musician someday.
In an IG post from June 9, she posted a series of images highlighting some of the important moments of her life in 2022. She added a caption that says, “Just a photo dump of my life right now. I love all of my family more than words can say! And I would go to hell and back for any one of you!”
She continued, “I guess every family’s got their drama! Mine sure does. But I don’t care, I love them anyway and nothing can change that lol. They’re stuck with me as their sister/daughter forever! The more I learn who I am the easier it gets to support and be here for my family.”
She finished her heartfelt post by writing, “Everyone believes different things and chooses to live their lives in different ways, and I’m learning that if I want them to accept me for me, I gotta accept them for who they are also! Just make sure that it’s healthy for you! Gotta put you first sometimes!”
As of now, fans will have to hold out to find out more details about Moriah's plans for the future. She hasn’t made any public announcements about dating anyone new since ending things with Max. It’s also interesting to consider the fact that she might want to move from Tampa to Los Angeles with her brother Micah Plath, who moved to the City of Angels to pursue his modeling career.
