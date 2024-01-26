Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Life After Lockup: Are Lindsey and Blaine Still Together? Lindsey's Parole Officer Has Bad News (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) 'Life After Lockup' stars Lindsey Downs and Blaine Bailey are finally living together, but it may not be permanent after Blaine threatens her parole. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 26 2024, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @simply_linzy

After Life After Lockup star Lindsey Downs ended things with Daonte Sierra, she struck up a romance with her longtime friend, Blaine Bailey. As Lindsey previously told Distractify during an exclusive interview in April 2023, she never meant to fall in love in Blaine. “I think a lot of it was that he was there for me," she explained. "Like he was the one that helped me get back and forth to therapy. He's the one that helped me find a job."

Now, in the the latest installment of Life After Lockup, we catch up with Lindsey and Blaine and things seemingly appear to be going well as they are finally able to blend their household for the first time with Lindsey's daughter Mylie moving in and the couple gaining custody of Blaine’s son. But does that mean it's happily ever after for Lindsey and Blaine? Not exactly, as there's been some friction in their relationship. We got a sneak peek at where they stand now, and things aren't looking good.

Lindsey's parole officer says she and Blaine may not be able to live together anymore.

In an exclusive clip of Life After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 26, 2024 episode, Lindsey gets some upsetting news from her parole officer. In the clip, Lindsey is seen trying on wedding dresses, but can't seem to focus on what should be a happy moment as she's upset with Blaine over the fact that he's been venting to her daughter Mylie about her, going as far as telling the teen that he's "f------ miserable" with Lindsey.

Naturally, it's understandable Lindsey feels totally blindsided about her fiancé. And to make things worse, Blaine just spent $800 on a four wheeler instead of putting that money towards something for the both of them, like an engagement ring. "I need someone I can trust with my daughter, and my feelings, and my house, and my life, and Blaine is none of those things," she says in a confessional.

Lindsey then calls Tommy her parole officer and tells him that Blaine obtained a medical marijuana card. Unfortunately, Tommy was not pleased to hear. "If he's got a medical marijuana card, y'all can't live together. That's not going to work if you're on probation," he told Lindsey, adding that Blaine is going to have to move out immediately.

Lindsey tries to see if there are any ways to work around this as Tommy had just approved her and Blaine being able to get married, but Tommy stands by what he said.

Are Lindsey and Blaine still together?