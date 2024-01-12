Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup "She Don't Even Like Me" — 'Life After Lockup' Star Britney Opens Up to Kerok About Her Mom (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) 'Life After Lockup' star Britney is getting ready to introduce Kerok to her mom, who she seemingly has a strained relationship with. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 12 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET Source: WeTV / Youtube

WE tv's Life After Lockup stars Britney and Kerok from Richmond, Va. have a fascinating love story. The couple, who is currently engaged, met and fell in love while incarcerated in the same facility. It was in this prison that Kerok, a transgender man, began his transition.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Britney had a shorter sentence, she began preparing for their life together in the outside world to ensure a smooth transition. Kerok is now out, and they're finally building their life together. The future husband and wife are taking their relationship one step at a time, and a major milestone looms: meeting each others' parents. Previously, Britney and Kerok were stood up by Britney's dad, so here's to hoping that they'll have better luck with her mom.

In an exclusive clip of Life After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 12 episode, Britney and Kerok are getting ready to meet Britney's mom, which will be Kerok's first time meeting her. And let's just say that while this meeting will be hard on Kerok, it also won't be fun for Britney as her relationship with her mother seems strained. However, that doesn't mean Kerok can just talk disrespectfully about her.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney reveals to Kerok that her mom doesn't like him because he wasn't "born a regular man."

In an exclusive clip of Love After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 12 episode, tension hangs heavy as Britney and Kerok prepare to meet Britney's mom. It seems Britney won't tolerate any negativity from Kerok. “Your mom just don’t like me,” he tells her, later adding “She don’t accept the fact that you know we from the hood.”

Article continues below advertisement

Britney argues with Kerok, claiming her mom doesn't care where Kerok comes from. “The only reason my mom does not like you is you were not born a regular man,” she tells him. But Kerok continues to go on and on and she just wants to shut down the conversation. Britney storms off and enters the bathroom. “My family may not have always backed me up on every single thing in life, but when I was locked up, they made sure I was fed, had money every week, and was safe,” Britney says in a confessional.