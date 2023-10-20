Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Love After Lockup' Star Britney Stood Up by Dad on Father's Day Over Relationship With Kerok (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) After 'Love After Lockup' star Britney receives little support from her family, it was Kerok's prison mom, Kelly, who was there for her. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 20 2023, Published 2:38 p.m. ET Source: we TV

Love After Lockup stars Britney and Kerok met while incarcerated at the same female facility.

They have both been released from prison and are currently engaged.

Britney is upset that her father seemingly doesn't support her relationship with Kerok, a transgender man.

Britney confides in Kerok's prison mom about her father, showing that the bonds formed behind bars can be stronger than those with family after release.

Article continues below advertisement

Love After Lockup star Britney has been waiting for Kerok's release from prison for a minute, and now that he's out, she's ready to show the world her man. However, in an exclusive clip of Love After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Oct. 20 episode, she is seen in tears after a family member of hers seemingly shows that he doesn't support her relationship with Kerok.

Source: we TV

Article continues below advertisement

Kerok's prison mom Kelly comforts Britney after her father is a no show on Father's Day.

In the exclusive clip below, Britney and Kerok are seen sitting at a restaurant table on Father's Day. Britney is upset that her father didn't show up. "Do you think it's me? Because if it is, you can just tell them I won't be here," Kerok says, offering to leave if it meant Britney got to see her father.

Article continues below advertisement

In an aside, Kerok admits that he knows what it's like to have a dad who doesn't accept you for who you are. It's unclear if Kerok has a good relationship with his own father. However, Britney doesn't want Kerok to leave. "You shouldn't be having to do that. Period," she says, suggesting that her father should understand how important it was to her for him to show up to the dinner. "I have a ring on my finger," Britney says.

While still in the restaurant, Britney gets a phone call from Kelly, Kerok's prison mom. "Kelly's my prison mom. I'm forever grateful for her. She took me under her wing. I took her under mine and we built a bond off of that," Kerok explains.