Savannah Is Determined To Marry Jake on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) In an exclusive clip ahead of a new episode of 'Love During Lockup,' Savannah shops for a wedding dress even though she isn't even engaged. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 1 2023, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Dating an incarcerated person is never easy, but for Savannah on Love During Lockup, she’s taking matters into her own hands. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Sept. 1 episode, she goes wedding dress shopping — but she isn’t even engaged. And it’s hard to say if that’s even in the cards for her and boyfriend Jake.

Although Jake has mentioned wanting to potentially see other women when he is released and he doesn’t want to live with Savannah, she isn't going to let a silly thing like multiple red flags deter her. Instead, she says in the clip, she sees the “unconditional love” between herself and Jake. And she’s ready to take the next step, regardless of what Jake has said.



Savannah looks for a wedding dress on ‘Love During Lockup.’

In the clip, Savannah visits a bridal boutique with her friends to look for bridesmaids dresses for her friend’s wedding. But Savannah drops a bombshell on literally everyone when she says that she’d like to look at wedding dresses. Savannah’s friends have their concerns about her relationship with Jake.

However, she doesn’t seem to want to hear any negativity as she tells the salesperson about her dress requirements, being that she plans to have a prison ceremony. “There’s a couple things that it has to be, ‘cause there’s some restrictions for it,” Savannah says in the clip. “Has to be past my knees, can’t be too fitted.”

Savannah has spoken about the dress code as a visitor in prison before. She shared a TikTok in February 2022 about wearing leggings and being forced to change her clothes before she could visit with Jake. A wedding dress may be a whole other ballgame. But we hope Savannah doesn’t actually show up in a dress one day and catch Jake completely off guard.

Jake isn't fully committed to Savannah.

Savannah says herself in the Love During Lockup clip that she knows it doesn’t look good on the outside. She points out her less than great relationship with Jake’s mom and the fact that Jake doesn’t want to be exclusive. But, she adds, there are “Reasons” behind Jake’s feelings and his actions.

