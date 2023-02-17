'Love After Lockup': Michael's Mom Wants Justine to Get a Paternity Test (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Following his release from prison, Michael Persaud and his wife Justine Persaud found out some exciting news, the two are expecting their first child together. While the Love After Lockup couple is happy about adding another baby to their family of seven kids, which they have from previous relationships, not everyone is excited about Michael and Justine's pregnancy news.

Justine's mom Sherry voiced her concerns about her daughter and Michael's relationship. Not happy that the pair got married while Michael was in jail, Sherry tells her daughter that she worries her son-in-law will resort to selling drugs again if his music career does not pan out. And, she's not the only one who is not too happy about the pregnancy news. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Feb. 17 episode of Love After Lockup, Michael's mom presses Justine to get a paternity test to make sure her son is the father. Yikes!

'Love After Lockup': Michael's mom wants Justine to get a paternity test to make sure the baby is legitimate.

In the exclusive clip, Michael and Justine reveal the pregnancy news to his mom, Maria, but instead of congratulating the couple, she demands a paternity test. "My mother has DNA-tested my kids in the past before, without my consent and without their mother's consent," Michael tells the cameras. "I think my mother's questioning the legitimacy of my baby because her brother was raising a child that was not his for a long time," adding, "I just feel like my mother doesn't want me to make the same mistake."