Justine and Michael Are Ready to Be Together IRL on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nov. 11 episode of Love During Lockup.
When you marry your spouse while they're still in prison, life is complicated enough. Add to that kids, cameras, and everything in between, and Season 2 of Love During Lockup is a straight-up mess. But Justine and Michael are here to share their love story.
So, who are Justine and Michael in Love During Lockup? In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Nov. 11 episode, Michael and Justine celebrate their wedding on the phone and share the experience with their family who couldn't be there in person to see their nuptials. Plus, Michael also reveals his release date.
Who are Justine and Michael from 'Love During Lockup'?
Justine and Michael met through his mother, of all people, and apparently, mom knows best since the couple gets married this season. In the exclusive clip, Michael reveals that he has just nine weeks left on his sentence for drug-related charges, and Justine is eager for him to come home.
He even sends a surprise gift to her, though the clip doesn't share what it is. Clearly, however, these two have remained close despite their circumstances.
Outside of Love During Lockup, Michael is a rapper under the name Montana Millz. One of his more popular songs is called "Sell Drugz," which is a bit ironic.
Justine works as a certified nursing assistant, so she keeps plenty busy with a full-time job. However, her Instagram is a collection of strategically posted photos that include several pictures of a diamond bracelet apparently gifted to her by Michael that says "JuJu" on it.
Michael isn't shy about professing his love for Justine on social media. His Instagram proves how close the two are as he captioned a photo of the pair, "Bonnie and Clyde." Well, the Insta quote may not be the best comparison for someone who was recently released from prison, but we get it.
Is 'Love During Lockup's' wedding between Justine and Michael real?
Justine and Michael get married in Season 2 of Love During Lockup, but some of the show's fans aren't convinced that their wedding is the real deal. However, according to documents obtained by Starcasm, Justine and Michael did get married while Michael was still incarcerated in August 2022.
And, judging by their individual social media activity since then, it's safe to say Michael and Justine are still together after Love During Lockup. But getting married while one spouse is incarcerated and while much of their relationship is filmed for reality TV certainly comes with its pitfalls. Let's face it, the real test is in what happens once cameras go away.
Watch Love During Lockup on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on We TV.