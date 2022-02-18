Everything We Know About the Cast of 'Love After Lockup' Season 4

Everything We Know About the Cast of 'Love After Lockup' Season 4By Jamie Lerner
Feb. 18 2022, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
There’s nothing on television quite like Love After Lockup — the reality series follows couples who fell in love before or while at least one person was incarcerated, and what happens when they can finally be together. Will their love work without bars separating them, or was it simply a case of wanting what they can’t have?
Several couples from past seasons of Love After Lockup are still together, including Shane and Lacey, Brittany and Marcelino, and now Kristianna and John. But the Season 4 cast is sure to throw some curveballs, and now that we know who they are, we can start placing our bets on who’s going to make it through.
Kevin and Tiffany (Arlington, TX)
Kevin was a player and Tiffany went to prison before they could make their relationship official. But now, they’re going to pick up where they left off, and our guess is that Kevin never fully left behind his playing ways.
Harry and Indie (Beltsville, MD)
Indie and Harry are actually a fan-favorite couple from the series spinoff Love During Lockup. Indie believed that Harry is her “spiritual husband,” and since she couldn’t move to Ohio to be closer to Harry at the time, they finally have another shot at their relationship after lockup. But, in case fans have forgotten, Indie’s mom is a bounty hunter, which doesn’t bode well for an ex-convict future son-in-law.
Raydean and Rick (Cedar Park, TX)
Raydean might be 20 years Rick’s junior, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying to explore their connection. They met through Raydean’s ex-boyfriend before Raydean was arrested, and now, the 29-year-old is ready to fully connect with 49-year-old Rick.
Kaylah and Martel (Atlanta, GA)
Kaylah and Martel have the makings of one of Love After Lockup’s most stable couples of all time. They started dating 14 years earlier after meeting at a party, and now, they can finally be together again after 13 years apart.
Tayler and Chance (Elsberry, MO)
This unorthodox couple fell in love through phone calls. While incarcerated, Chance called Tayler, looking for her ex-boyfriend who was a friend from prison. Instead, they got to talking, the calls increased in frequency, and now he’s getting out so they can be together. Apparently Tayler expects a proposal, but let’s be real, they’ve barely had any in-person time together.
Lacey and Antoine (Snohomish, WA)
These two are perhaps the most scandalous couple of the new season. Lacey met Antoine through her friend — Antoine’s mother. Even though Lacey was stuck in a 20-year marriage and Antoine was stuck behind bars, she left her past life behind to be with her friend’s son. Twelve years Antoine’s senior, Lacey has strained most of her other relationships because of this. We’re sure this will lead to fireworks in the new season.
When is the ‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4 premiere date?
Along with announcing the cast, WE tv announced when Season 4 will premiere. True crime meets reality dating television, and we imagine that Love After Lockup’s popularity will only grow. Plus, instead of an hour, now, episodes will be 90 minutes long. Premiering on Friday, March 4, at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv, Love After Lockup Season 4 will consist of 10 very dramatic episodes.