'Life After Lockup's' Shane Whitlow Is Reportedly "Mentally Incapacitated" After Disappearance

Reality TV star Lacey Whitlow’s love life has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. The Love After Lockup star has been entangled in a messy love triangle between her husband, Shane Whitlow, and her ex-fiancé, John Slater, since she made her WE tv debut.

When Shane was released, he connected with Lacey for a romantic rendezvous. It wasn’t long before Lacey ended things with John and announced her engagement to Shane. But their on-again-off-again relationship didn’t end there.