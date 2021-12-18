Logo
'Life After Lockup's' Shane Whitlow Is Reportedly "Mentally Incapacitated" After Disappearance

Dec. 17 2021, Published 7:03 p.m. ET

Reality TV star Lacey Whitlow’s love life has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. The Love After Lockup star has been entangled in a messy love triangle between her husband, Shane Whitlow, and her ex-fiancé, John Slater, since she made her WE tv debut.

When Shane was released, he connected with Lacey for a romantic rendezvous. It wasn’t long before Lacey ended things with John and announced her engagement to Shane. But their on-again-off-again relationship didn’t end there.

In Season 3, Lacey reveals that she is no longer in love with Shane and attempts to rekindle her relationship with John. The problems festering within their marriage come to the surface after Lacey learns that Shane has been engaging in sexual conversations with men online.

Shortly after, Love After Lockup’s Shane Whitlow went missing.

‘Love After Lockup’s' Shane Whitlow went missing in December 2021.

Lacey took to social media on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and revealed that her husband had been missing since Sunday, Dec. 11. She asked for help in finding Shane and encouraged her followers to call the police if they had information about his whereabouts.

The announcement led fans to worry. Days prior to his disappearance, he wrote a cryptic message on Instagram that read, “Your beautiful summer. Daddy’s in the light now.”

In the post, he thanked fans for their support through his “tough times.” “Good vibes only from me always. Y'all stay safe out there,” he wrote. “If [I’ve] done anything right, I hope I impacted y’all to always have courage. The world ain’t so bad. Time to flip the switch to positivity only.”

Shortly after, he posted a workout video and wrote that he was preparing himself to be “mentally, physically, and spiritually strong.” Following his disappearance, Shane’s mental health was in question. But Lacey has since revealed that Shane has been found.

Lacey Whitlow gave ‘Love After Lockup’ viewers an update on Shane via Instagram.

One day after she revealed Shane was missing, Lacey confirmed that he was safe and getting the treatment he needed. According to Lacey, he was admitted to the hospital in a “mentally incapacitated” state.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lacey thanked her followers for their concerns. She said, “This year has been hard on everyone and mental health is such a fragile thing. No matter what, this is my [daughter’s] dad. [This] isn’t for the show or a [storyline], this is his life.”

In the fall premiere, Lacey suspected that Shane had been cheating on her when their sex life declined. Many fans empathized with Shane, noting that he had expressed his depression several times in Season 3.

One Reddit user wrote, “He named it and asked for help, but Lacey and her father just blamed him for not manning up.”

"Lack of interest in sex (or whatever other things you used to enjoy) is a classic depression symptom. We need to listen when men ask for help or describe their feelings,” they added.

Shane’s disappearance comes on the heels of his assault arrest in June.

You can watch new episodes of Life After Lockup on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.

