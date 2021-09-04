'Life After Lockup's' Shane Whitlow Was Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Attacking a Family Member

In an interview with Screen Rant weeks before Shane’s arrest, Laced expressed her belief that she and her husband could “get through anything together,” which we assume includes his latest arrest.

“Being on the show, I don't know if I would say being on the show helped strengthen our marriage. But I definitely feel like we got through a lot of really, really difficult times a lot more quickly in our relationship,” Lacey told Screen Rant. “Rather than someone that just meets and maybe goes through that later on in their relationship or marriage, we had all the tough stuff happen first.”

Tough is an understatement when it comes to Lacey and Shane’s relationship, which, surprisingly, has stood the test of time. Both Shane and Lacey’s social media accounts confirm that the two are still going strong, although Lacey hasn’t posted about her hubby in quite a while.

