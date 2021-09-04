'Life After Lockup's' Shane Whitlow Was Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Attacking a Family Member

'Life After Lockup's' Shane Whitlow Was Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Attacking a Family MemberBy Pretty Honore
Sep. 3 2021, Published 8:29 p.m. ET
Shane Whitlow, Lacey Whitlow, and John Slater’s love triangle has been an emotional rollercoaster from the beginning, and in the fall return of Life After Lockup, the drama continues. Early on in the season, accusations of cheating caused a rift in Lacey and Shane’s recently rekindled relationship. But new information has surfaced online that suggests that infidelity is the least of Shane and Lacey’s problems.
Love After Lockup wouldn’t exist if one or more of the participants had not been locked up. In the past, Lacey has confessed to having a thing for bad boys, and rumors allege that Shane may have found himself behind bars, once again. So, what crime has Shane from Love After Lockup been accused of in his 2021 arrest? Read on to find out.
What crime was Shane Whitlow accused of in his 2021 arrest?
Ahead of the return of Life After Lockup, court documents that accused Shane of some pretty heinous crimes surfaced online. According to reports uncovered by social media, Shane was charged with fatal animal abuse in May, and the following month, he was arrested by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office for assaulting a family member.
Since the allegations surfaced online, both Lacey and Shane have been tight-lipped about his arrest, but fans have already begun to make their own assumptions. While some fans condemned Shane for his alleged cruelty, others weren’t as quick to believe what they read online and insisted that the allegations against the Life After Lockup star were unsubstantiated.
“I’m sure we will see all this drama unfold on Life After Lockup, but I don’t see him being so cruel and court docs can allege anything,” one user shared on Reddit. “I felt bad he got pulled into a toxic mess when he was so young and now he’s stuck in it for life. If he gets found guilty then my option may change, but I’m still rooting for Shane.”
Are Shane and Lacey Whitlow still together?
In an interview with Screen Rant weeks before Shane’s arrest, Laced expressed her belief that she and her husband could “get through anything together,” which we assume includes his latest arrest.
“Being on the show, I don't know if I would say being on the show helped strengthen our marriage. But I definitely feel like we got through a lot of really, really difficult times a lot more quickly in our relationship,” Lacey told Screen Rant. “Rather than someone that just meets and maybe goes through that later on in their relationship or marriage, we had all the tough stuff happen first.”
Tough is an understatement when it comes to Lacey and Shane’s relationship, which, surprisingly, has stood the test of time. Both Shane and Lacey’s social media accounts confirm that the two are still going strong, although Lacey hasn’t posted about her hubby in quite a while.
You can watch Shane and Lacey’s story unfold on new episodes of Life After Lockup Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.