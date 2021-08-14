'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.

They met through a pen-pal service and quickly made a connection. Things looked extremely promising for the two. However, the relationship soon took a turn downhill once she was released from prison. Not too long after she got out, Alla relapsed and started using drugs, and during a scene in Season 1, she collapsed. This incident was rather traumatic for James. Nonetheless, he stood by his girl's side as she entered rehab. Alla was able to stay sober after her stint in rehab.

Source: WE TV

However, it didn't last long. She began using drugs again and violated her parole, landing herself back in prison. James tried to stick by her side through it all, but Alla was arrested again last year and was released just this month. We aren’t sure if they were in touch after, but now we'll never know what could have been with her recent passing.

How did former cast member from 'Love After Lockup,' Alla, die? Sadly, Alla's addiction to drugs is what caused her death. Alla’s mother, Yelena Subbotin, took to social media to announce her daughter’s death. Article continues below advertisement In a Facebook post that featured a video of her daughter’s face, she wrote, "Sadly, addiction won today. My beloved daughter, Alla, passed away earlier today. I’m beyond sadden [sic] by this and hoping she is in a better place. Addiction is an ugly disease, and my daughter had been battling addiction for many years. Rest In Peace, my forever daughter. We love you, Allochka, and always will remember you Forever." Source: Facebook Article continues below advertisement According to Reality Titbit, Alla's funeral was held on Aug. 12, and her family had a private service and then opened up the funeral to friends and the public.