What Happened to Daonte and Nicolle of ‘Love After Lockup’? (SPOILERS)

Do you believe in love after Love After Lockup ? Do you think Daonte and Nicole are back together after this current season of the WE tv reality series ?

In fact, Nicolle is reportedly married to someone else now!

Well, we hate to burst that romantic bubble, but it seems Daonte and Nicolle never reached a happily-ever-after.

She went on: “I’m honestly not sure where [our] relationship will go within the next five years, but, you know, he’s a very good person to have in my life, and I’d like to keep him there.”

“Honestly, when I first met Daonte, it was more about him taking care of me. He’s been very loyal to me throughout my whole bid,” she told viewers. “I’d say maybe six months after I started talking to Daonte, I realized that I had feelings for him more than just him taking care of me. Then I met him in person, and I really started to fall for him.”

In their introduction package on Love After Lockup, Nicolle explained that she and Daonte met on a pen pal website and have been taking on and off for “like, a year or two.”

The intro also revealed Nicolle spent four years in prison at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Troy, Va., for larceny. “You wouldn’t expect her to be the type of person to rob somebody, you know?” Daonte said. “But looks can be deceiving. Even the most beautiful people can be inmates, you know?”

For his part, Daonte acknowledged in the intro that Nicolle is “eerily similar” to his ex-girlfriend, but he said that Nicolle was the love of his life. “Beautiful, nice body, and most importantly, great personality,” he added.

Nicolle reportedly married her “friend” Tia.

Daonte and Nicolle started hitting rough patches on day one. In one Love After Lockdown clip, Nicolle ditches Daonte to spend time with her mom on her first night out of prison. “Even being hugged is kinda making me feel uncomfortable,” she explained to viewers. In another clip, Nicolle tells Daonte that she had a hook-up with a woman — a woman named Tia, whom Nicolle called her “friend” — while in prison. “I slept with her, like, one time,” she added.

Nicolle opened up about that relationship in a confessional on the show, saying that she was with Tia for a “year or two” before dumping her… and that she still has a “soft spot for her.” And last month, Starcasm reports that Nicolle and Tia eventually got married, with Tia announcing their engagement on Facebook in December 2020 and then posting a wedding pic from her and Nicolle’s nuptials this April.