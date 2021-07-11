‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

Lily Red, Tracie’s friend and ex-manager, announced the news in a now-deleted Instagram video but didn’t reveal the cause of death.

“Unfortunately, Tracie passed away on July 1. I’m not going to release more details at this time,” Lily said in the video, per The U.S. Sun. “I just hope that we are praying for her family. I don’t know what else to say. … Keep her family in your prayers.”