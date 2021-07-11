‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41By Dan Clarendon
Jul. 11 2021, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.
Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Fans don’t yet know exactly what happened to Tracie from ‘Love After Lockup.’
Lily Red, Tracie’s friend and ex-manager, announced the news in a now-deleted Instagram video but didn’t reveal the cause of death.
“Unfortunately, Tracie passed away on July 1. I’m not going to release more details at this time,” Lily said in the video, per The U.S. Sun. “I just hope that we are praying for her family. I don’t know what else to say. … Keep her family in your prayers.”
Lily went on: “She was a good person, and she was kind, and she loved her fans. And she loved having her fans love her. She loved it. And her family is, I’m sure, heartbroken. There’s nothing else to say except, rest in peace, Tracie, and you were loved. You were a good person, and I’ll miss you a lot.”
Tracie’s brother says the family has “so many questions” about her death.
Mark Wagaman, Tracie’s brother, told The Sun that police called him on July 2, telling him that Tracie had died the night before in Las Vegas. “I was the first person contacted,” he said. “I let my mom know. She’s handling it as a mom should. We have so many questions we need answered.”
He advised Love After Lockup fans “not to speculate” about Tracie’s death, saying that there’s an “ongoing investigation” into her passing.
Mark also said that Tracie’s family tried to help her battle her drug addiction over the years. “She’s had a habit for quite a while, half her life,” he explained. “It’s been 20 years on and off. She had a history of jail and prison. When you get out, you go back to it. We’ve tried to help her.”
He also set up a GoFundMe for the funeral cost.
After Tracie’s death, Mark organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her funeral. The campaign has currently raised $4,720 of its $5,000 goal.
In the GoFundMe description, Mark described memories of his younger sister. He recalled how Tracie loved dogs and would dress them up in costumes, how she ran track in junior high and was always faster than him, and how she once drove eight hours just to see her nephews.
And in an update on Thursday, July 8, Mark told supporters that they had raised enough money to cover the funeral. “You’ve all helped so much through the grieving process,” he wrote. “We were able to raise enough money to cover her funeral costs. The rest will go to her children.”
He also said that the family held their service for Tracie the day before. “She was so beautiful and peaceful,” he wrote. “This is by far the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with in my life.”