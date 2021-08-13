English Actress Una Stubbs Has Passed Away at the Age of 84

English Actress Una Stubbs Has Passed Away at the Age of 84By Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 13 2021, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Sherlock and EastEnders star Una Stubbs has sadly passed away in her Edinburgh, Scotland home on August 12, 2021. The actress, who is said to have been sick over the last couple of months, had an amazing career in film and on stage that lasted more than 50 years.
It’s become standard practice for the public to want to know the exact cause of a celebrity's death. What is Una Stubbs' cause of death? Did the actress have a pre-existing medical condition? Read on as we give you a full breakdown.
Una Stubbs' cause of death has yet to be announced.
As previously mentioned, Una has been ill over the last few months. Una’s agent, Rebecca Blond, shared the details of her death with BBC News, while also sharing how much she will miss the star.
"We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend,” Rebecca told the outlet.
Una’s three sons — Jason, Christian, and Joe — also confirmed her death in a statement (via The New York Post).
“Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times,” Una's sons shared. However, Una’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.
Una was married twice to fellow actors.
Una’s first marriage was to actor Peter Gilmore from 1958 to 1969, per Entertainment Daily. During their union, the couple adopted a son, Jason.
After Una and Peter split, the actress moved on to actor Nicky Henson. The pair jumped the broom in 1969 and had two children — Christian and Joe. The pair divorced in 1975.
The Sun reports that the dissolution of their marriage was caused by Nicky’s infidelity. After their divorce, Nicky dated Linda Thorson and then moved on to actress Susan Hampshire.
Although their relationship was a bit messy, Una and Nicky were able to remain good friends after they divorced. The former couple even reunited on-screen in EastEnders in 2006.
Sadly, Nicky passed away in 2019.
Over the last few years, the entertainment industry has lost many pioneers and rising stars. It's a reminder that life is very short. Luckily in Una’s case, she was able to receive her flowers while she could still smell them.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and fans of Ms. Una Stubbs.