English Actress Una Stubbs Has Passed Away at the Age of 84

As previously mentioned, Una has been ill over the last few months. Una’s agent, Rebecca Blond, shared the details of her death with BBC News , while also sharing how much she will miss the star.

"We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend,” Rebecca told the outlet.

It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling. ❤️

Una’s three sons — Jason, Christian, and Joe — also confirmed her death in a statement (via The New York Post).

“Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times,” Una's sons shared. However, Una’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.