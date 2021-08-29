‘Love After Lockup' Kristianna Has Plans to Start a Family With John

There are some reality TV shows that are produced to really push the boundaries of a specific subject matter, vocation, phenomenon, or social/cultural dilemma. They're thought-provoking and sometimes show a life that most of the world has never been afforded the opportunity to intimately peer into.

Then there are shows that appeal to what some might call the most garbage aspects of the human psyche. Many would argue Love After Lockup is the latter, but that hasn't stopped fans from caring to know if Kristianna is pregnant or not.

Is Kristianna from 'Love after Lockup' pregnant?

If you aren't familiar with the show, it delineates the lives of loved ones who are released from prison. One such couple is John and Kristianna, who said that going into filming their third season of the program they were looking to get pregnant together and have a baby.

Starcasm reported that during an Instagram live broadcast Kristianna made while riding with John to Walmart the two were relishing in their reality TV fame. John said to a relative on the call: "We’re blowin’ up a little bit over here. You know, reality TV and all. Yeah, we're in the process of doing our third season now."

I want Kristianna to win but she loves violating her parole ON TV #loveafterlockup #lifeafterlockup pic.twitter.com/niGjSOc1FK — Send me to Mars🚀🚀🚀 (@AovertonM) March 6, 2021

John also said, "We just got offered the opportunity to promote a clothing line. Clothing line, photoshoots, and now the Cameo thing. They actually reached out to me saying there’s a bunch of requests to start doing them, and it’s pretty hard to get on Cameo." (For the record, I will state that's it's not that hard to get on Cameo, I'm on Cameo.)

Although there were rumors circulating on the web that Kristianna was pregnant, she clarified in the same live stream where John was waxing on about his newfound fame that although she wasn't pregnant "as we speak" she was actively going to try and start a family now that she was a free woman You know, with the same guy who was getting all grab-assy with his sister-in-law while his wife was away.

