Logo
Home > Realitytv > Love After Lockup
Kristianna and John from Love After Lockup
Source: Instagram

‘Love After Lockup' Kristianna Has Plans to Start a Family With John

By

Aug. 29 2021, Updated 10:00 a.m. ET

There are some reality TV shows that are produced to really push the boundaries of a specific subject matter, vocation, phenomenon, or social/cultural dilemma. They're thought-provoking and sometimes show a life that most of the world has never been afforded the opportunity to intimately peer into.

Article continues below advertisement

Then there are shows that appeal to what some might call the most garbage aspects of the human psyche. Many would argue Love After Lockup is the latter, but that hasn't stopped fans from caring to know if Kristianna is pregnant or not.

john kristianna love after lockup
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Is Kristianna from 'Love after Lockup' pregnant?

If you aren't familiar with the show, it delineates the lives of loved ones who are released from prison. One such couple is John and Kristianna, who said that going into filming their third season of the program they were looking to get pregnant together and have a baby.

Starcasm reported that during an Instagram live broadcast Kristianna made while riding with John to Walmart the two were relishing in their reality TV fame.

John said to a relative on the call: "We’re blowin’ up a little bit over here. You know, reality TV and all. Yeah, we're in the process of doing our third season now."

Article continues below advertisement

John also said, "We just got offered the opportunity to promote a clothing line. Clothing line, photoshoots, and now the Cameo thing. They actually reached out to me saying there’s a bunch of requests to start doing them, and it’s pretty hard to get on Cameo."

(For the record, I will state that's it's not that hard to get on Cameo, I'm on Cameo.)

Article continues below advertisement

Although there were rumors circulating on the web that Kristianna was pregnant, she clarified in the same live stream where John was waxing on about his newfound fame that although she wasn't pregnant "as we speak" she was actively going to try and start a family now that she was a free woman

You know, with the same guy who was getting all grab-assy with his sister-in-law while his wife was away.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristianna then clarified that although John said that they were going to be on the show's third season, that wasn't exactly a done deal, indicating that the dude was telling some tall tales in an effort to look like more a baller to whoever the long lost family member on the other line was.

Kristianna said that she has "no idea if we're going to be on the show again."

Kristianna's son also denied rumors that his mother was pregnant, but he did say that she was certainly "taking care of herself."

Perhaps something occurred during her last prison visit that convinced her to double down on her resolve to stay out of trouble?

Article continues below advertisement

You can watch new episodes of Love After Lockup on WeTV on Fridays at 9 PM EST. Are you interested in seeing what happens to Kristianna and John?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

What Happened to Daonte and Nicolle of ‘Love After Lockup’? (SPOILERS)

'Love After Lockup' Season 3 Has New Couples Willing to Take This Leap

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.