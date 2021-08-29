‘Love After Lockup' Kristianna Has Plans to Start a Family With John

‘Love After Lockup' Kristianna Has Plans to Start a Family With JohnBy Mustafa Gatollari
Aug. 29 2021, Updated 10:00 a.m. ET
There are some reality TV shows that are produced to really push the boundaries of a specific subject matter, vocation, phenomenon, or social/cultural dilemma. They're thought-provoking and sometimes show a life that most of the world has never been afforded the opportunity to intimately peer into.
Then there are shows that appeal to what some might call the most garbage aspects of the human psyche. Many would argue Love After Lockup is the latter, but that hasn't stopped fans from caring to know if Kristianna is pregnant or not.
Is Kristianna from 'Love after Lockup' pregnant?
If you aren't familiar with the show, it delineates the lives of loved ones who are released from prison. One such couple is John and Kristianna, who said that going into filming their third season of the program they were looking to get pregnant together and have a baby.
Starcasm reported that during an Instagram live broadcast Kristianna made while riding with John to Walmart the two were relishing in their reality TV fame.
John said to a relative on the call: "We’re blowin’ up a little bit over here. You know, reality TV and all. Yeah, we're in the process of doing our third season now."
John also said, "We just got offered the opportunity to promote a clothing line. Clothing line, photoshoots, and now the Cameo thing. They actually reached out to me saying there’s a bunch of requests to start doing them, and it’s pretty hard to get on Cameo."
(For the record, I will state that's it's not that hard to get on Cameo, I'm on Cameo.)
Although there were rumors circulating on the web that Kristianna was pregnant, she clarified in the same live stream where John was waxing on about his newfound fame that although she wasn't pregnant "as we speak" she was actively going to try and start a family now that she was a free woman
You know, with the same guy who was getting all grab-assy with his sister-in-law while his wife was away.
Kristianna then clarified that although John said that they were going to be on the show's third season, that wasn't exactly a done deal, indicating that the dude was telling some tall tales in an effort to look like more a baller to whoever the long lost family member on the other line was.
Kristianna said that she has "no idea if we're going to be on the show again."
Kristianna's son also denied rumors that his mother was pregnant, but he did say that she was certainly "taking care of herself."
Perhaps something occurred during her last prison visit that convinced her to double down on her resolve to stay out of trouble?
You can watch new episodes of Love After Lockup on WeTV on Fridays at 9 PM EST. Are you interested in seeing what happens to Kristianna and John?