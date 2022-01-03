'Love After Lockup' Star Scott Davey Passed Away in November 2021 at Age 54

'Love After Lockup' Star Scott Davey Passed Away in November 2021 at Age 54By Leila Kozma
Jan. 3 2022, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
A commercial truck driver who skyrocketed to fame with appearances in We TV's Love After Lockup passed away in November 2021 at age 54.
Scott Davey gained fame thanks to his relationship with Lizzie Kommes, a single mom who reportedly took up an interest in pursuing a career as a drug and alcohol addiction counselor after receiving a nine-year prison sentence for DUI and bribery. How did Scott Davey die?
What was 'Love After Lockup' star Scott Davey's cause of death?
Scott passed away in November 2021 at age 54. The cause of death has not been revealed yet. The creators of Love After Lockup included a title card in an episode of the show to honor his memory.
"Shortly after the filming of this special, Scott Davey passed away," the title card read.
What was Scott Davey's background?
An Oxnard High School graduate, Scott spent 27 years driving commercial trucks. He is survived by his son, Adam, daughter, Alyssa Cruz, parents, John and Mary, and four siblings, LoRena, Bill, Wade, and David, according to the obituary published by Legacy.com.
The obituary omits his relationship with Lizzie and his appearances on Love After Lockup. As it states, Scott liked to go BMX racing with his son, Adam. What's more, Scott had a keen interest in collecting vintage cars for restoration.
What happened to Scott and Lizzie on 'Love After Lockup'?
Love After Lockup offered a glimpse into Scott's turbulent relationship with Lizzie, a forty-something single mom with a history of substance addiction. They first got talking on Meet-an-Inmate, a dating website.
As Lizzie once claimed, she would receive money from several men. She would spend it on drugs. Scott started out as one of the men financing her addiction. Their relationship became more serious later on.
As Love After Lockup reveals, Scott also had problems with substance addiction. His addiction turned out to be a recurring source of conflict for him and Lizzie, who quit drugs.
Scott appears to have served several prison sentences. According to Starcasm, he was sent to federal prison for possession of methamphetamine in 2001. He also claimed he was sent to prison after inventing a tool to break into ATMs.
"I did more than a few years federal time," Scott said during an appearance on a December 2019 episode of the Fancounters podcast. "No, it was not drug-related in any way. I crafted a tool to break into ATMs. That’s the bottom line."
Scott also told Fancounters host Nick Bailey that he developed a Vicodin addiction after a knee injury, per Starcasm. "I have had a Vicodin problem in the past from a bad knee," he said.
Our condolences go out to Scott's loved ones at this time.