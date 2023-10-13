Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Love After Lockup' Star Kerok Admits He Doesn't Want Kids Right Now as Britney Talks IVF (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Now that 'Love After Lockup' star Kerok is finally free, his fianceé Britney is ready to start IVF. But Kerok has some different plans in mind. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 13 2023, Published 4:48 p.m. ET Source: Youtube / WeTV

The Gist: Love After Lockup stars Britney and Kerok met while incarcerated at the same female facility.

Kerok, a transgender man, began his transition while behind bars and told Britney that they could start a family once they were both out.

After Kerok learned from a doctor that he'd have to stop hormone replacement therapy to try IVF with Britney, his views on having kids changed.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the most unique love stories on WE tv's Love After Lockup belongs to Britney and Kerok from Richmond, Va. The couple, who is currently engaged, met and fell in love while incarcerated in the same facility. It was in this all-female prison that Kerok, a transgender man, began his transition.

Since Britney had a shorter sentence than Kerok, she began getting things ready for them in the outside world so they could get started with their lives together as soon as he was released. Now, the time has finally come. Kerok is out and they are finally together. In an exclusive clip of Love After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Oct. 13 episode, we see that Britney and Kerok appear to be on one of their first dates since his release. But as they begin discussing their future, their goals seemingly don't align.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney is ready to start a family with Kerok, but it would require him to stop hormone replacement therapy.

Now that Kerok is out, Britney is ready to start their lives together. In the exclusive clip, the pair are seen out at what looks to be a frozen yogurt shop. Kerok appears to be asking Britney if they could afford for him to get chest surgery. When she asks him what the cost is, he isn't able to come up with an exact number.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting frustrated, she asks him, "How are we going to be able to split that and then also the amount of money it's going to cost to do IVF?" Kerok dismisses her claiming that they'll do IVF "later on in life." Britney seemed disappointed by this. In an aside, she claims that when Kerok was still locked up, he expressed interest in having children with her, but now he had done a complete 180. "I don't wanna talk about kids. Period," Kerok says to her.

Article continues below advertisement

He explains that he's not against kids, but when he learned more about their options to conceive, he was upset because he didn't know he would need to stop hormone replacement therapy — which would backpedal on all the progress he's made since beginning his transition. In a previous visit with the doctor, Kerok was told that stopping these hormones would cause him to develop breasts and his voice would change. When the doctor asked if he was OK with that, he said no.