Shavel Shares Wedding Woes With Hers and Quaylon's Families at Odds on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Shavel and Quaylon's families aren't making wedding planning easy for them on 'Life After Lockup' and Shavel is feeling the pressure. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 1 2023, Updated 1:09 p.m. ET

The Gist: Shavel and Quaylon were on Life After Lockup before, but their relationship has evolved a lot since then.

Quaylon wants to adopt Shavel's daughter as his even, even though his family still doesn't get along with Shavel's.

They plan a wedding in Season 5B of Life After Lockup.

Things have never been easy for Shavel and Quaylon on Life After Lockup. But now, in Season 5B, they're even more complicated, as the couple tries to plan a wedding with warring families. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Dec. 1 episode of Life After Lockup, Shavel opens up to her friend about feeling overwhelmed with everything.

Shavel and Quaylon were on Life After Lockup two years ago and since then, they split up and got back together. Now, things are pretty serious and they're planning a wedding while Quaylon prepares to adopt Shavel's daughter. By all accounts, things should be the best they've even been for the pair. Unfortunately, their families still have a lot of work to do when it comes to getting along.

Shavel and Quaylon have been through a lot on 'Life After Lockup.'

Before Season 5B of Life After Lockup, Shavel went through the trauma of a house fire. Quaylon was there to help her pick up the pieces and they quickly grew closer again. Shavel explains in the Life After Lockup clip that Quaylon totally turned things around, which resulted in their engagement. But there are still issues to hash out.

"The main concern is, it's been, like, so overwhelming with our families," Shavel admits to her friend. "The last time they seen each other, they had an altercation. So I don't know if the words are gonna [be] exchanged again." She adds to producers that her family and Quaylon's family "don't like each other." And, it seems, no one is ready to approve of the marriage.

Are Shavel and Quaylon married now?

It's hard to say for sure if Shavel and Quaylon are married now, after Life After Lockup. However, judging by Instagram, they're still together, despite the issues they face with their families continuously butting heads. In November 2023, Shavel shared an Instagram post with a collection of videos about Quaylon and a caption that spoke volumes about where they stand now.

"I'm Proud of all your accomplishments. I can't wait for the world to see all the great projects you got coming," she wrote in the caption. "This has been a long journey for the both of us. We been tested and made it through the ups and downs and not giving up."

